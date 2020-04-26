From drive-ins to praying in streets, church leaders find new ways to gather while social distancing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6131320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Father Michael Pfleger led a special prayer on the street at 79th and Racine in Chicago Sunday.

WORTH, Ill. (WLS) -- A southwest suburban church held a drive-in service Sunday morning in an effort to gather while following social distancing guidelines.People came together in the parking lot of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Worth, listening to the church service on their radios.Every attendant was required to stay in their cars and keep their windows rolled up.Pastor Jay Trygstad broadcasts over an unused FM frequency."What we've seen is that people really have recognized how they miss church. How they miss St. Mark," Trygstad said. "And they enjoy coming and being together."Sunday marked the third week the church has held the drive-in radio service. They ran out of parking spots on Easter.Meanwhile in Chicago, Father Michael Pfleger led a special prayer on the street at 79th and Racine in Chicago.About 50 parishioners of St. Sabina Church stretched out along the streets.Everyone wore masks and tried to practice social distancing.The service was livestreamed on the church's website.