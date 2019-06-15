Father Pfleger holds 1st peace march of the summer outside St. Sabina church

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Father Michael Pfleger held a peace march outside St. Sabina church in Auburn Gresham Friday evening.

Each Friday night over the summer, beginning tonight, the South Side streets around St. Sabina are self-declared safety zones.

"I do feel like every time after we do a peace march our neighborhood feels the impact, we try to all work together," said Teyona Lofton, resident.

"We want to let our children know we're watching you, covering you, protect you, and we got you," Pfleger said.

Police officers were in attendance, side by side with community activists. Superintendent Eddie Johnson was supposed to appear but he is spending the night in the hospital after doctors found a blood clot in his lung.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also attended.

But the core of the march is not about police; politicians and police can only do so much.

"Everyone in every neighborhood reclaiming the territory under your feet and saying, 'We will not shelter the people who wreak havoc and chaos in our street,'" Lightfoot said.

Each Friday they'll march and reclaim sections of some of Chicago's most violence streets en masse.
