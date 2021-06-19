Impress guests for Father's Day 2021 with Chicago restaurant's lobster recipe

It's grilled lobster tail with pineapple-papaya salsa and a papaya butter sauce. The recipe is from Chef Jose Orozco.
The restaurant reopened last month for the first time in more than a year. It's located at 41 E. Chestnut St.
RECIPE
Serves Four
Pineapple and Papaya Salsa
- Pineapple, diced - 2 cups
- Papaya, seeded, diced - 2 cups
- Papaya seeds - 1 cup
- Red onion, medium, diced - 1/2 cup
- Lime juice - 2 limes, squeezed
- Rice wine vinegar - 1/2 cup
- Sea salt - 1/2 tsp.
- Cilantro, sliced - 1/4 cup
Gently mix all of the ingredients together and store in the refrigerator for up to two days.
Be sure to drain off all of the excess liquid before using.
Papaya Butter Sauce
- Red palm oil (olive oil or coconut oil will also work) - 1 tbsp.
- Garlic, ends removed, minced - 1 tbsp.
- Pickled ginger, minced - 1 tbsp.
- Jalapeno, seeds removed, minced
- Papaya, seeded, chopped - 2 cups
- Vanilla bean, scraped - 1
- Rice wine vinegar - 1/2 cup
- White soy sauce - 1/4 cup
- Lime juice - 2 limes, squeezed
- Heavy cream - 1/2 cup
- Whole butter, softened - 1/2 lb.
Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat and saute the garlic, onion, ginger and jalapeno.
When fragrant and soft, add the papaya and vanilla. Cook until the papaya starts to break down.
Add the vinegar, white soy sauce and lime juice. Reduce by half. Then add the cream and bring to a boil.
Remove from the heat, allow to cool slightly and place in a blender. Slowly add the butter until it is completely smooth.
Grilled Florida Lobster Tail
- 2 Florida lobster tails, 1 lb. ea., shell removed, underside membrane removed, halved
- Oil or ghee - 2 tbsp.
- Salt to taste
- Lemon pepper to taste
-Papaya butter sauce - 4 cups
- Pineapple and papaya salsa, drained - 3 cups
- Whole butter, softened - 2 tbsp.
- Limes, cut in half - 2 to 3
Lightly oil the lobster and season with salt and lemon pepper. Place on a clean, hot grill for approx. 15 minutes at 325 degrees. Be careful. These guys cook quicker than you think.
Place the sauce in the center of each plate and, after letting the grilled lobster rest and brushing it with the whole butter, place the lobster on top of the sauce.
Strategically put the salsa in tight piles around the lobster and the sauce.
Garnish with a lime half and serve immediately.
Enjoy a plate yourself while basking in the kudos and compliments from your guests.