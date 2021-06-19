Father's Day

Impress guests for Father's Day 2021 with Chicago restaurant's lobster recipe

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How to cook lobster tails for Father's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As many may be thinking about cooking outside this Father's Day weekend, Truluck's Chicago is sharing a recipe for lobster you can make on the grill.

It's grilled lobster tail with pineapple-papaya salsa and a papaya butter sauce. The recipe is from Chef Jose Orozco.

The restaurant reopened last month for the first time in more than a year. It's located at 41 E. Chestnut St.

RECIPE


Serves Four

Pineapple and Papaya Salsa

- Pineapple, diced - 2 cups
- Papaya, seeded, diced - 2 cups
- Papaya seeds - 1 cup
- Red onion, medium, diced - 1/2 cup
- Lime juice - 2 limes, squeezed
- Rice wine vinegar - 1/2 cup
- Sea salt - 1/2 tsp.
- Cilantro, sliced - 1/4 cup

Gently mix all of the ingredients together and store in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Be sure to drain off all of the excess liquid before using.

Papaya Butter Sauce

- Red palm oil (olive oil or coconut oil will also work) - 1 tbsp.
- Garlic, ends removed, minced - 1 tbsp.
- Pickled ginger, minced - 1 tbsp.
- Jalapeno, seeds removed, minced
- Papaya, seeded, chopped - 2 cups
- Vanilla bean, scraped - 1
- Rice wine vinegar - 1/2 cup
- White soy sauce - 1/4 cup
- Lime juice - 2 limes, squeezed
- Heavy cream - 1/2 cup
- Whole butter, softened - 1/2 lb.

Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat and saute the garlic, onion, ginger and jalapeno.

When fragrant and soft, add the papaya and vanilla. Cook until the papaya starts to break down.

RELATED: Dad Surprises Daughter with the Most Incredible Gift

Add the vinegar, white soy sauce and lime juice. Reduce by half. Then add the cream and bring to a boil.

Remove from the heat, allow to cool slightly and place in a blender. Slowly add the butter until it is completely smooth.

Grilled Florida Lobster Tail

- 2 Florida lobster tails, 1 lb. ea., shell removed, underside membrane removed, halved
- Oil or ghee - 2 tbsp.
- Salt to taste
- Lemon pepper to taste
-Papaya butter sauce - 4 cups
- Pineapple and papaya salsa, drained - 3 cups
- Whole butter, softened - 2 tbsp.
- Limes, cut in half - 2 to 3

Lightly oil the lobster and season with salt and lemon pepper. Place on a clean, hot grill for approx. 15 minutes at 325 degrees. Be careful. These guys cook quicker than you think.

Place the sauce in the center of each plate and, after letting the grilled lobster rest and brushing it with the whole butter, place the lobster on top of the sauce.

Strategically put the salsa in tight piles around the lobster and the sauce.

Garnish with a lime half and serve immediately.

Enjoy a plate yourself while basking in the kudos and compliments from your guests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagogold coastgrillgrillingrecipefather's day
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATHER'S DAY
Father gives daughter life-saving gift as living organ donor
Enter the Magical World of Designer Daddy
Dad surprises daughter with a very special gift
Man who created date nights for pregnant wife at hospital celebrates Father's Day
TOP STORIES
Englewood mass shooting home owned by CPD officer
Man shot by security guard during attempted robbery: Chicago police
Hammond police officer dies after 5 week battle with COVID-19
Biden family dog Champ dies
Lightfoot looking to extend Cabrini-Green TIF: BGA
16 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Caught on camera: Bear seen opening car door, may have broken into other vehicles
Show More
Cole Beasley would rather retire than get vaccinated, follow NFL COVID rules
Cheer squad criticized for excluding student with Down syndrome from team photo
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
Chicago joins US in celebrating Juneteenth 2021
Crew wanted in over 20 Chicago armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News