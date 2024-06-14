Comedians Leon Rogers, Pat McGann join 'Windy City Weekend' to talk Father's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," comedians Leon Rogers and Pat McGann join Val and Ryan for a Father's Day-themed Host Chat.

Val and Ryan had a Father's Day-themed host chat Friday.

What Dad actually wants for Father's Day:

Most dads are used to getting ties and socks for father's day. So one poll thought to ask them what they actually want this year.

Nick Cannon Celebrates Father's Day:

Celebrity Nick Cannon is under fire for saying he enjoys Father's Day because it's a chance for his kids to connect with him and give him presents.

Roper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper tells us what to spend money on this weekend.

'Inside Out 2' - SPEND

Pixar's "Inside Out 2" follows a now adolescent Riley as new emotions like anxiety and envy begin crowding her mind.

'Brats - SPEND

"Brats" is a new Hulu documentary that follows the reunion of "The Brat Pack," a group of young actors who appeared together in movies throughout the 80s.

'Ghostlight' - SPEND

With most of its crew based out of Chicago, "Ghostlight'' follows a father who begins expressing himself through his local theater. But the play he's practicing for begins mirroring the difficulties he has with his troubled daughter.

'Reverse the Curse' - SPEND

In "Reverse the Curse," a man begins helping his baseball obsessed, terminally ill father. To keep his father's spirit up and alive, he begins getting fake newspaper clippings of his father's favorite team, The Boston Red Sox, to make it look like they're on a winning streak.

Mia Rago

The month of June is Scoliosis Awareness Month. Chicago native Mia Rago stopped by "Windy City Weekend" to raise awareness and share her struggle with scoliosis.

The singer, songwriter and operatic soprano also performed "All of My Scars," the first single from her debut album "Wishing We Could Dream," which will be released later this year. Rago released her debut EP, "A Sea of Darkness" in 2020. Earlier this week, she performed for patients at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

For more on Mia, visit her website: miarago.com, or follow her on Instagram @miaragomusic.

'Our Chicago: Food for the Soul'

ABC7 Chicago's Juneteenth special will explore soul food in the city.

There is nothing like a Juneteenth celebration with mouthwatering soul food, and Chicagoans know how to do it up right. Native Chicagoan Cheryl Burton gives us a sample of some of the most delicious Soul Food in the city, from local restaurants to intimate family dinners.

"Our Chicago: Food for the Soul" gives viewers a taste of traditional soul food favorites like chitlins, cornbread, greens, yams and dressing, among other dishes. Also explored is how Chicago has added its unique flavor to the cuisine.

Throughout the special, Burton talks to distinguished African American chefs about their passion for cooking, including Erick Williams, the first Black chef to earn the distinction of "Best Chef: Great Lakes" by the James Beard Foundation; Daniella Coffey, chef and owner of St. Rest No. 2 Country Kitchen, who inherited the family business from her father and learned to cook by watching him; Charla Draper, founder of National Soul Food Month and Michael Bonner, chef and owner of CMB catering.

Tune in to "Our Chicago: Food for the Soul,'' hosted by Cheryl Burton, Saturday, June 15 at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 16 at 11p.m. and on abc7chicago.com and ABC 7's connected TV apps.