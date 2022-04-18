Chicago transit will still require masks after Florida judge strikes down federal mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago transit officials from CTA, Metra and the Department of Aviation said they will continue to require masks in the wake of a Florida judge striking down a federal mask mandate."We are not making any immediate changes to the mask requirement while we assess the situation," Metra officials said in a statement after the ruling."Masks are still required on CTA trains and buses. If that requirement changes, we will notify customers," said a statement issued by CTA."The CDA will continue to follow, observe and enforce all current and future guidance by federal, state and local health and security authorities," the Department of Aviation said in a statement.The judge ruled that "the mask mandate exceeds the CDC's statutory authority."The ruling came as airlines lobby for an end to the mandate, which had recently been extended to May 3 by the CDC, citing the effectiveness of its air filtration systems and the stress on flight attendance who have had to enforce the rule.The flight attendants union is urging patience and calm in the wake of the decision."What people want is normalcy and certainty. In some ways, we're going to be in a halfway house for a few weeks, and that could be emotional for lots of people," said Professor Joe Schwieterman, DePaul University aviation professor.Travelers at O'hare learned of the ruling while checking in for their flights."Part of me is excited to see a new normal unfold, but also it's still a little bit unnerving coming out of two years of having them. It's kind of like a safety blanket on," said Elayna Karolevitz, passenger."And I think people are just so tired of wearing masks, and so I think it's a good idea," said Itelvina Williams, traveler.