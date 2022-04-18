face mask

Chicago transit will still require masks after Florida judge strikes down federal mandate

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago transit still requires masks after judge strikes federal mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago transit officials from CTA, Metra and the Department of Aviation said they will continue to require masks in the wake of a Florida judge striking down a federal mask mandate.

"We are not making any immediate changes to the mask requirement while we assess the situation," Metra officials said in a statement after the ruling.

READ MORE: Florida judge voids US COVID-19 mask mandate for planes, public transportation

"Masks are still required on CTA trains and buses. If that requirement changes, we will notify customers," said a statement issued by CTA.

"The CDA will continue to follow, observe and enforce all current and future guidance by federal, state and local health and security authorities," the Department of Aviation said in a statement.

The judge ruled that "the mask mandate exceeds the CDC's statutory authority."

The ruling came as airlines lobby for an end to the mandate, which had recently been extended to May 3 by the CDC, citing the effectiveness of its air filtration systems and the stress on flight attendance who have had to enforce the rule.

The flight attendants union is urging patience and calm in the wake of the decision.

"What people want is normalcy and certainty. In some ways, we're going to be in a halfway house for a few weeks, and that could be emotional for lots of people," said Professor Joe Schwieterman, DePaul University aviation professor.

Travelers at O'hare learned of the ruling while checking in for their flights.

"Part of me is excited to see a new normal unfold, but also it's still a little bit unnerving coming out of two years of having them. It's kind of like a safety blanket on," said Elayna Karolevitz, passenger.

"And I think people are just so tired of wearing masks, and so I think it's a good idea," said Itelvina Williams, traveler.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoo'harehealthface maskair travelmetracta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
Testing Apple's new option to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask
TOP STORIES
Woman struck by falling concrete on NW Side to re-learn to read, write
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Brother charged with killing sister after dispute about chores: police
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Last minute tax filing tips for hours before deadline
Englewood church on fire again, CFD says
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Show More
No federal charges for Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald slaying
Chicago Weather: Rain/snow showers early
Chicago chefs cooking for Ukrainians return home after facility bombed
Illinois launches $30M tourism campaign amid Chicago violence concerns
River North hotel guest exchanges gunfire with would-be robber: CPD
More TOP STORIES News