women

It could take years to recover from 'Female Recession' or 'She-cession' sparked by COVID-19, researchers say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive number of women to leave the workforce.

Between August and September more than one million Americans dropped out of the labor force- most of them were women.

The sudden change has raised concern about what some are calling a "female recession."

As Northwestern Researcher Nicole Woitowich spoke to ABC7 about her research, she was Zoom-bombed by her sons.

Her latest article has to do with just that.

Additional childcare responsibilities have caused fewer female scientists to publish in biomedical research.

The article "COVID-19 Threatens Progress Toward Gender Equity Within Academic Medicine."

U of I Ocologist Shikha Jain co-authored the article and is mother of three young children.

The shift has been felt across industries with 865,000 adult women leaving the workforce between August and September according the US Department of Labor.

A report just out from McKinsey & Company and Lean In found that,"...one in four women are contemplating what many would have considered unthinkable less than a year ago: downshifting their careers or leaving the workplace."

Adding to the so called "Female Recession" or "She-cession," many of the jobs lost have been in industries during the pandemic effected more women.

What was termed the "Man-cession" of 2008-2009 took years for jobs to come back in some male dominated industries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopcoronavirus chicagocovid 19 pandemicwomen
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMEN
Report: 29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery
All-female firefighter crew breaks barriers in Florida
froSkate seeks to add diversity to Chicago skateboarding
Women's Restaurant Week kicks off in Chicago-area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 positivity rate rising as 2,742 new cases reported
Hail cracks windshield, forcing emergency landing at O'Hare
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Sen. Durbin highlights IL family during confirmation hearing
Chicago's historic Central Camera store to reopen in Loop
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Questions remain after alleged Mich. governor kidnap plot thwarted
Show More
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Grandmother, grandson found fatally shot at Chinatown hotel: police
Trump tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days,' White House says
Southwest to start flying into O'Hare next year
Man wanted for grabbing woman on Woodridge bike path: police
More TOP STORIES News