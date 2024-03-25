DCFS says 1st reports about Fenton HS staffer in received 2023, disputing superintendent's timeline

The superintendent of Fenton High School in Bensenville, Illinois released a timeline of inappropriate conduct allegations against a former staffer.

The superintendent of Fenton High School in Bensenville, Illinois released a timeline of inappropriate conduct allegations against a former staffer.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it first received reports about a now-former Fenton High School employee in 2023, disputing a timeline released by the school district.

The staff member, fired last week, is accused of inappropriate conduct.

The timeline from Fenton Community High School District 100 Superintendent James Ongtengco confirmed that allegations against the former staffer span over a decade, dating back to 2011. The district initially released the timeline on Saturday before sending out an updated version on Monday.

In the timeline, the district someone sent a tip, claiming that the staff member had a sexual relationship with a student, through the school website on December 1, 2016. The district said administration referred that incident to a school resource officer, DCFS and the DuPage Children's Center, adding that the incident was thoroughly investigated and the allegations were determined to be unfounded.

But DCFS on Monday released its own statement, saying the department has not identified any record of reports about that Fenton High School employee to their hotline before to March 9, 2023.

At this point, no criminal charges have been filed against the former staffer, but there has been major fallout since Wednesday's fiery school district meeting in suburban Bensenville.

The superintendent said this is an ongoing criminal investigation and that the focus now must be on healing, rebuilding trust and stability for their school community.

Full statement from DCFS:

It is a core mission of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to protect the children that come to our attention through reports of abuse and neglect. We treat this responsibility with the upmost importance and commitment to transparency. To that end, the department wants to clarify the timeline that Fenton High School presented to ABC 7. DCFS has not identified any record of reports to our hotline regarding the Fenton employee in question prior to March 9, 2023. Our hearts go out to the victims of this alleged abuse and the Fenton community.



As we approach national Child Abuse Prevention month in April, we strongly encourage parents to use this time to talk to their children about appropriate behavior between students and teachers. We also encourage parents to look for signs of possible abuse by teachers which may include, self-injurious behavior, fear and anxiety, mood fluctuations, overly sexualized behavior and withdrawing from friends and family.



If you suspect abuse or neglect please call the DCFS hotline 1-800-252-2873.

Full timeline released by district's superintendent:

December 16, 2011 - Teacher reported to administration that the staff member in question was sending inappropriate text messages to a student in their class. Administration investigation included interviews with the student and the student's family. The staff member in question was issued a disciplinary letter.

May 22, 2012 - Teacher overheard a conversation among students and reported to administration potential inappropriate communication between students and the staff member in question via social media. Administration interviewed students and their parents. The staff member in question was issued a second disciplinary letter and mandated to attend personal conduct training.

December 1, 2016 - Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual was engaged in a sexual relationship with a student. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer, Department of Child Family Services (DCFS), and the DuPage Children's Center. The incident was thoroughly investigated and the allegations were determined to be unfounded by all agencies involved. All parties involved denied the information provided in the anonymous tip.

March 8, 2023 - Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the previously reported former students from 2011 and 2016. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer (SRO) and DCFS. The SRO spoke with the former students and they both stated that no inappropriate conduct occurred. All parties involved denied the information provided in the anonymous tip.

May 19, 2023 - Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the same two former students first reported on March 8, 2023. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer and DCFS.

August 19, 2023 - Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the same two former students that were previously reported. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer and DCFS. Administration received a letter from the DuPage Children's Center stating that this incident had already been investigated and was determined to be unfounded in 2016. The SRO spoke with the former students and the students stated that no inappropriate conduct occurred.

September 29, 2023 - A teacher was called by one of the former students that was previously reported anonymously and stated that she was a victim of sexual abuse by the staff member in question when she was attending Fenton Community High School. As a mandated reporter, the teacher provided this information to school administration. The teacher and administrator went to the Bensenville Police Department to provide a detailed report of what was stated by the former student. The District immediately placed the staff member in question on administrative leave, which included revoking the individual's ability to access school grounds, email, and other technology.

October 3, 2023 - Former student filed a report with the Bensenville Police Department.

December 4, 2023 - Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging that he had inappropriate interactions with three students, one who had already been reported. Administration emailed the information to the Bensenville Police Department along with contact information from the anonymous source.

