u.s. & world

Fetty Wap arrested after alleged assault of hotel employees

Police in Las Vegas say rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS -- Police in Las Vegas say rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.

Police say the 28-year-old whose real name is Willie Maxwell was arrested Sunday morning on three counts of battery.

Local news reports say he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument. Police originally said Wap hit an employee but later said he "committed a battery" on three.

Fetty Wap performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week. He was arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was caught drag racing another car on a New York City highway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegascelebrity arrestcelebrityassaultrapperu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire off Calif. coast
4 bodies recovered after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
27 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, path tracks toward Florida
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Florida residents arrive in Chicago ahead of Hurricane Dorian
4 bodies recovered after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island
Field of Dreams celebrates 30 year history
Pet owners claim West Loop manhole shocked their dogs
Show More
World's longest cruise sets sail
VIDEO: Peyton Manning gets baptized as Bears superfan
Krispy Kreme offers pumpkin spice trade-in
Dashcam footage released after viral video appears to show DeKalb cops choke, Taser man
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News