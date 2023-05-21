More than 1.8 million people in Illinois suffer from lung disease. The Fight for Air Climb at Soldier Field benefits the American Lung Association.

'Fight for Air Climb' taking place at Soldier Field Sunday in effort to improve IL lung health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds are lacing up their shoes and climbing the stairs inside Soldier Field Sunday, all for a good cause.

The annual "Fight For Air Climb," benefiting the American Lung Association, stepped off Sunday morning.

Those participating will be walking up and down the stadium stairs, all around the field.

Funds raised from the event will support the lung association's efforts to improve lung health in Illinois through research, education and advocacy.

More than 1.8 million people in the state suffer from lung disease.

"We have survivors, we have family members joining them, celebrating with them, corporate teams, all that are here raising awareness for clean air and healthy breathing," said Danielle Trojanek, with the American Lung Association. "The way we like to really say is, 'for every step take a breath,' you know, or for every breath take a step. If you can't breathe, nothing else matters."

The first wave stepped off at 8:15 a.m.

At 10 a.m., firefighters will start their climb in full gear.