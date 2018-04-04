CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Managing your federal tax bill

EMBED </>More Videos

April 17 is just around the corner, a date you may be dreading if you owe income tax. (WLS)

Consumer Reports
April 17 is just around the corner, a date you may be dreading if you owe income tax and don't have a clue how to come up with the money.

Consumer Reports says don't panic. There are ways to manage your federal income tax bill that are surprisingly easy.

This is a hectic time for accountants Alan Rosen and Michael Schwartz and their staff, in the thick of preparing more than a thousand tax returns before April 17. A lot of their clients owe money but can't pay it all at once.

"Their reaction is usually panic. What do I do? I'm in trouble. Help me!" Rosen said.

"It's my job to tell them ok, let's plan this out," Schwartz said.

"Hands down, the most important thing, no matter how much you can or cannot pay, is to file your tax return on time," said Consumer Reports Money Editor Tobie Stanger.

If you don't, the Internal Revenue Service will charge a penalty of five percent of what you owe per month! Plus hefty interest on top of that.

"Also important when you owe money, is to face the problem head on. The IRS has payment plans that may very well help you in your particular financial situation," Stanger said.

The best is to pay as much as you can by the April deadline to minimize penalties and interest.

If you can pay the full bill within 120 days you'll still pay penalties and interest on the balance, but there is no IRS fee to set up the plan.

An installment plan is more expensive, you'll pay to set it up and it costs more in interest and penalties depending on the length of the payment term - 6-year maximum on that.

No matter what agreement you come to with the IRS, CPA Schwartz says stick to it!

"Or else the IRS considers the agreement null and void and goes after you for the full amount at that point," Schwartz said.

You can also file for an extension, but that only gives you a six-month reprieve from filing the paperwork. You still need to pay by April 17 what you figure your taxes will be in order to avoid incurring penalties and interest.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeconsumer reportstaxes
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
Consumer Reports: Which is better, running or walking?
Allergy med alternatives that don't require needles
Consumer Reports: Baby food warning
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
More consumer reports
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $522M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News