Personal Finance

Illinois rent relief program expected to begin accepting applications Monday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Renters say they're being kicked out despite eviction moratorium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce the opening of applications for a rent relief program Monday.

According to the website of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the program is for households that are behind on rent because of reasons related to the pandemic. It offers up to 15 months of rent assistance, or up to $25,000.

RELATED: Despite eviction moratorium, Chicago area renters say they're being kicked out by landlords

Tenants must meet the following eligibility requirements to qualify:
-Household is behind on their rent for at least 30 days
-Household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence
-Household's total gross income cannot exceed 80% Area Median Income for location

-Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly - or indirectly - due to the pandemic, for example:
-Being laid off
-Place of employment has closed
-Reduction in hours of work
-Loss of spousal/child support

-Inability to find work due to COVID-19
-Having to stay home with children due to closure of day care/school
-Unable to participate in previous employment due to the workplace's high risk of severe illness from COVID-19
-At risk of homelessness or housing instability

For more information, visit ihda.org.

The video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeillinoisjb pritzkercoronavirus illinoisrentsrenterscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vandalism at Skokie synagogue being investigated as potential hate crime
46 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
1 killed, 1 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
2 Chicago cops shot, man wounded in Lawndale
Search continues for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
It's down to 3 on 'American Idol'
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Show More
Massive Chicago march condemns violence on Gaza strip
Pets, owners transition as more families head back to work
Chicago Weather: Rain mainly south, mostly cloudy Monday
Tax Day is here for most states | What you need to know
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
More TOP STORIES News