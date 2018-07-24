PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $522M jackpot

Buying a lotto ticket? Check out these tips before you play Mega Millions.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Mega Millions jackpot swelled to $522 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

Tuesday's winning numbers are: 1-2-4-19-29 Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

One report says there's a one in 302 million chance of winning the $522 million jackpot. But there are things you can do to boost the odds of becoming a multi-millionaire.

Looking at all the past Megaball numbers from this year alone, there are three numbers that have been equally picked the most: 14, 22 and 23.

For the other combinations, experts say you have a better chance of winning if you choose your own numbers over the quick pick. The quick pick numbers are computer generated and tend to be repeated.

Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

What can you do with more than $512 million? You can buy your own jet, an island in the Bahamas, or even a baseball team.

Your newfound riches could also buy you 10 days on the International Space Station.

The jackpot has a cash option of $308 million, which is obviously still not a bad chunk of change.

Top five lucky stores to buy your lottery ticket

