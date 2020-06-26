SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Minimum wage in Illinois will be raised for the second time this year to $10 per hour beginning on July 1.
Minimum wage was raised to $9.25 on January 1.
The Illinois Department of Labor has urged minimum wage earners to make sure their checks reflect the increase following July 1.
RELATED: Minimum wage to increase in more than 20 states in 2020
Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation passed by the General Assembly providing a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Before the January increase, the last time Illinois increased its minimum wage was a decade ago.
"While IDOL fully expects employers to abide by the new minimum wage, it is important for workers to inspect their checks to make sure they reflect the increase," said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
Tipped employees may be paid a minimum of 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage, and must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips.
Workers who are under 18 years old and work fewer than 650 hours in a year earn a minimum wage of $8 per hour.
More information is available on the state's website.
Illinois minimum wage raises to $10 an hour July 1
MINIMUM WAGE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News