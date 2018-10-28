PERSONAL FINANCE

Quick Tip: Warning about charity fraud

Quick Tip: Are you thinking about giving to a charity? Beware of charity fraud.

Are you thinking about giving to a charity? Beware of charity fraud.

Protect your pocketbook by finding out if a charity is reputable.

The Indiana Attorney General's office put out a warning about charity fraud for Charity Fraud Awareness Week.

Their tips include never using cash or a gift card, and not donating via wiring money.

Instead, you should use a credit card and when doing that you should make sure that the website is secure. You can do that by checking that "https" is in the address bar.

Also, check on a charity using organizations that monitor charities and rate charities.

Check out a charity's ratings by visiting one of the following websites: BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and Guidestar.
More News