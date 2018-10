Quick Tip: Warning about charity fraud

Are you thinking about giving to a charity? Beware of charity fraud.Protect your pocketbook by finding out if a charity is reputable.The Indiana Attorney General's office put out a warning about charity fraud for Charity Fraud Awareness Week.Their tips include never using cash or a gift card, and not donating via wiring money.Instead, you should use a credit card and when doing that you should make sure that the website is secure. You can do that by checking that "https" is in the address bar.Also, check on a charity using organizations that monitor charities and rate charities.Check out a charity's ratings by visiting one of the following websites: BBB Wise Giving Alliance Charity Watch and Guidestar