These states will raise their minimum wage in 2020

Workers earning minimum wage in more than two dozen states and the nation's capital can expect a raise in 2020. According to Labor Law Center, the following states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points through the new year:

  • Alaska: $10.19
  • Arizona: $12.00
  • Arkansas: $10.00
  • California: $13.00
  • Colorado: $12.00
  • Connecticut: $11.00
  • Delaware: $9.25
  • District of Columbia: $15.00
  • Florida: $8.56
  • Illinois: $9.25
  • Maine: $12.00
  • Maryland: $11.00
  • Massachusetts: $12.75
  • Michigan: $9.65
  • Minnesota: $10.00
  • Missouri: $9.45
  • Montana: $8.65
  • Nevada: $9.00
  • New Jersey: $11.00
  • New Mexico: $9.00
  • New York: $11.80 (increases on New Year's Eve)
  • Ohio: $8.70
  • Oregon: $11.25
  • South Dakota: $9.30
  • Vermont: $10.96
  • Washington: $13.50


Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.
