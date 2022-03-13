COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A small fire at the Cook County Jail Sunday sent three staff members to the hospital.
The fire broke out in a cell around 3 p.m. in Division 9 of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.
Staff members quickly extinguished it, but three of them went to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two others were seen by onsite medical staff, officials said.
RELATED: Group seeks improved conditions, transparency at Cook County Jail
One person assigned to the cell is being evaluated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Small fire in cell at Cook County Jail sends 3 to hospital, sheriff's office says
COOK COUNTY JAIL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News