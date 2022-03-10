jussie smollett

Jussie Smollett sentence after being convicted of lying to CPD expected Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, Jussie Smollett returns to a Chicago courtroom to learn his sentence.

This comes three months after the actor was convicted of faking a hate crime against himself.

The big question is if he will he be sent to prison.

The former "Empire" actor told Chicago police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Streeterville back in January 2019.

After a long investigation and years in court, Smollett was convicted of five of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison per count.

Several big names are coming to Smollett's defense, writing letters to the judge asking for leniency.

Among them is the Rev. Jesse Jackson, writing in part that "Jussie has a long track record of being a deeply engaged and contributing citizen" and that "Jussie has already suffered."

Actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, actress LaTanya Jackson, also wrote the judge a letter, saying in part, "I humbly implore you to please find an alternative to incarceration."

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for Thursday afternoon's hearing.

