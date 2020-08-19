Fire could burn until Thursday after power lines fall

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- A massive fire is burning near an industrial manufacturing area Wednesday morning in Grand Prairie, Texas, after high-tension power lines fell into the plastic inventory at the facility.

The fire has been burning since 1 a.m. near Poly America in the 2000 block of West Marshall Drive.

People on social media said they can see the flames for miles and reported huge plumes of smoke.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said in an update on Twitter that there are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters are putting water on the flames, but the chief says this fire has gone defensive, meaning they're just going to let it burn itself out.

Local media is reporting the fire could even burn until Thursday.

A woman who lives nearby described what she first heard before seeing the giant flames.

"It sounded like tires screeching, and then a big explosion, and then I came out here to see all this," said Allyssa Guerra.

Still, people with underlying conditions should avoid the area. No evacuations have been issued.



