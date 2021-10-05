chicago fire department

Lincoln Park apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 4 more injured, Chicago police say

By
5 injured in Lincoln Park apartment fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person died and four other people were injured in an apartment fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side Monday afternoon.

A fire caused by a "pot of meat" broke out in an apartment unit in the 400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

Residents of the building said people began banging on their doors to alert them to the fire around 5 p.m.

One woman said she was sleeping at the time, and not even the sirens woke her up.

"I was taking a nap, so I didn't even hear the sirens. I just heard a lot of glass breaking and they were banging on everyone's door," Shayna Soloway said. "They were like, 'You have to get out. You have to get out.' And I was like, 'I'm not leaving without my cat!"

One adult was found on the ground near the building and Chicago police said he "appears to have jumped." They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious-to-critical condition where they later died.

Four responding officers suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation and were transported to the same hospital for evaluation, fire officials said.

No other residents were displaced in the fire which was contained to one unit.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
