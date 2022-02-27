Video shows fire ladder truck crashing into building after swerving to avoid car

Building Engineers, OFD Command Staff and Crews continue to work diligently to shore up the structure at 353 Grand Ave as the tow company begins initial steps to extricate the apparatus from the building. Pedestrians and vehicles should Avoid Grand Ave b/w Harrison & Staten Ave. pic.twitter.com/W2RkUkfLtY — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) February 27, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A California hook-and-ladder fire truck crashed into a building Saturday, injuring three firefighters, and it was all caught on camera.The video shows a fire engine speed past the intersection in Oakland. Then, a car on the ride side of the intersection makes a left turn, nearly missing the ladder truck following closely behind.That ladder truck swerves to avoid the car, and goes straight into the storefront of a ground floor business. Fire officials say the truck is considered totaled.Three of the five firefighters onboard were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.The truck was headed to a fire, and its lights and sirens were on when the crash happened.A city building inspector was on scene evaluating the damage."There's a total of 21 units in this building. And we have a complete gas and electric shutoff to this building. so all people are displaced at this time and Red Cross is working with all of them," Batt. chief Chris Landay said.No one else was hurt in the wreck.Local utility companies were also on scene because the collision damaged utility lines.