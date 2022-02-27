crash

Video shows fire ladder truck crashing into building after swerving to avoid car

EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland fire truck crashes into building; 3 firefighters injured

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A California hook-and-ladder fire truck crashed into a building Saturday, injuring three firefighters, and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows a fire engine speed past the intersection in Oakland. Then, a car on the ride side of the intersection makes a left turn, nearly missing the ladder truck following closely behind.

That ladder truck swerves to avoid the car, and goes straight into the storefront of a ground floor business. Fire officials say the truck is considered totaled.



Three of the five firefighters onboard were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

The truck was headed to a fire, and its lights and sirens were on when the crash happened.

A city building inspector was on scene evaluating the damage.

"There's a total of 21 units in this building. And we have a complete gas and electric shutoff to this building. so all people are displaced at this time and Red Cross is working with all of them," Batt. chief Chris Landay said.

No one else was hurt in the wreck.

Local utility companies were also on scene because the collision damaged utility lines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacar crashfire departmentscaught on videou.s. & worldfirefightersaccidenttruck crashcrashsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
SUV crashes into gas pump, causing fire
2 critically injured in multi-vehicle I-57 crash
2-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves 1 dead, Illinois State Police say
School bus driver charged with DUI after allegedly causing crash
TOP STORIES
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
Our Chicago: Building Black
Ukraine supporters hold 100-vehicle-long caravan through downtown
At least 64 civilians killed in Ukraine as Russia zeros in on Kyiv: UN
War via TikTok: Russia's new tool for propaganda machine
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
Bars pull Russian vodka off shelves in protest, promote Ukraine brands
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clear, not as cold Saturday night
Surfers rush to rescue elderly man swept away by heavy current: WATCH
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical
Pet Food Pantry 'Paw Salvation' holds giveaway in Chicago
Maine teen plotted mass murder at Chicago mosques, synagogues: FBI
More TOP STORIES News