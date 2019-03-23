Firefighters handing out smoke detectors near where girl, 5, was killed in a house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department will be handing out smoke detectors Saturday morning, near where a 5-year-old girl was killed in a fire.The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in at a home near 58th and May streets in the Englewood neighborhood Friday morning.Investigators believe Kaitlyn Jefferies was overcome with smoke and still asleep at the time of the blaze."Never gets easier, and the more you see, the harder it is sometimes," said Chicago Fire Deputy Chief Thomas Carbonneau.Kaitlyn was one of three kids inside the home at the time of the fire, but the others were able to escape.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Firefighters said there were smoke detectors on both floors, but the smoke detector on the first floor, where the fire broke out, was not working.