CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman and 6-year-old boy are in serious condition after being injured by fireworks Thursday evening, according to fire department officials.
The explosion happened at 53rd and Aberdeen Street at around 9:30 p.m.
The woman and child were both taken to UChicago Medicine, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said at the scene.
It is illegal to use fireworks under Illinois law, however complaints about fireworks have skyrocketed in Chicago, according to emergency officials.
RELATED: Chicago fireworks complaint calls increase by 6,200 from last year, OEMC says
Woman, child in serious condition after firework explosion in South Loop
FIREWORKS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News