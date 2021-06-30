Fireworks 2021: 4th of July Chicago area shows

While there are less communities holding fireworks shows and they have been canceled for a second year at Navy Pier, here's where you can catch a show this holiday.
May not include all municipalities. To add yours - Contact Us
COOK COUNTY
Arlington Heights Fourth of July
July 3 around 9 p.m.
Where: Arlington Park
Arlington Heights, IL
Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks
July 2 at dusk
Where: Barrington High School
Barrington, IL
Burr Ridge July 3 Fireworks
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Walker Park
Burr Ridge, IL
Fourth of July Fireworks
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Festival Park
Elgin, IL
Glenview Fourth of July Celebration
July 4 at 5:30 -10 p.m.
Where: Gallery Park
Glenview, IL
Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual 4th of July Festival
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
Mount Prospect, IL
Northbrook 4th of July Fireworks
July 4 at dusk
Where: Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields
Northbrook, IL
Orland Park Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
July 4 at 7:15 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
Orland Park, IL
Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration
July 3 at 5:00 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park
Palos Heights, IL
South Holland Independence Day Fireworks Show
July 5 at 9 p.m.
Where: South Suburban College
South Holland, IL
Tinley Park 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: McCarthy Park
Tinley Park, IL
Wilmette Fun & Fireworks Independence Day Celebration
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park
Wilmette, IL
LAKE COUNTY
Antioch Independence Day Celebration
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Williams Park
Antioch, IL
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
July 3 and 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags America
Gurnee, IL
Hawthorn Woods Fireworks
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Community Park
Hawthorn Woods, IL
Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks
July 4 at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Deerpath Community Park
Lake Forest, IL
Lake Zurich's Annual Independence/Family Day
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park
Lake Zurich, IL
Lincolnshire Red, White, & Boom
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Spring Lake Park
Lincolnshire, IL
Libertyville Fireworks
July 4 at dusk
Where: Butler Lake Park
Libertyville, IL
2021 Mundelein Community Days
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Kracklauer Park
Mundelein, IL
Vernon Hills Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Big Bear and Little Bear Lakes
Vernon Hills, IL
Wauconda Fireworks
July 3 at dusk
Where: Cook Memorial Park
Wauconda, IL
Waukegan July 4th Celebration
July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: Waukegan Harbor & Marina
Waukegan, IL
DUPAGE COUTY
Aurora 4th of July Fireworks
July 2 at dusk
Where: RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park
Aurora, IL
Bartlett Fourth of July Festival
July 2 at 9:30 p.m.
Community Park, Bartlett, IL
Bensenville Libertyfest 2021
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex
Bensenville, IL
Elk Grove Fireworks Spectacular
July 4 at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Elk Grove Park
Elk Grove, IL
Glen Ellyn Fourth of July
July 4 at dusk
Where: Lake Ellyn
Glen Ellyn, IL
Itasca Fourth of July Fireworks
July 4 at 10 p.m.
Where: Clayson Park, Happy Acres, Franzen Park, and Peacock Park
Itasca, IL
Lisle Independence Day Celebration
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Community Park
Lisle, IL
Lemont Freedom Days
July 3 at 8:00 p.m.
Where: Lemont Centennial Park
Lemont, IL
Lombard Fourth of July Fireworks
July 4 at dusk
Where: Madison Meadow Park
Lombard, IL
The Naperville Salute
July 4 at dusk
Where: Frontier Park
Naperville, IL
Wheaton Independence Day Celebration
July 3 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Graf Park
Wheaton, IL
Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien July 4 Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road
Woodridge, IL
Westmont Independence Day Celebration
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ty Warner Park
Westmont, IL
Warrenville 4th of July Celebration
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Bower Elementary School
Warrenville, IL
KANE COUNTY
Batavia's 4th of July Fireworks Sky Concert
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Engstrom Park
Batavia , IL
North Aurora Independence Day
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: North Aurora Riverfront Park
North Aurora, IL
St. Charles July 4th Celebration
July 4 at dusk
Where: Pottawatomie Park
St Charles, IL
WILL COUNTY
Bolingbrook 4th of July Fireworks
July 4 at dusk
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club
Bolingbrook, IL
Frankfort Fireworks
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Main Park
Frankfort, IL
Joliet Fourth of July Fireworks
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Joliet Junior College
Joliet, IL
New Lenox Independence Day Celebration
July 4 at dusk
Where: New Lenox Village Commons
New Lenox, IL
Romeoville Independence Day Fireworks
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Discovery Park, Volunteer Park; and Lukancic Middle School
Romeoville, IL
KENDALL COUNTY
Oswego Independence Day Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Community Park
Oswego, IL
Yorkville Independence Day Celebration
July 3 at dusk
Where: Rt 47 and Countryside Pkwy
Yorkville, IL
DEKALB COUNTY
DeKalb Fourth of July Fireworks
July 2 at dusk
Where: Hopkins Park
DeKalb, IL
MCHENRY COUNTY
Huntley Independence Day Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Deicke Park
Huntley, IL
Spring Grove 4th of July
July 4 at dusk
Where: Thelen Park
Spring Grove, IL
NORTHWEST INDIANA
Crown Point Fourth of July Fireworks
July 4 at dusk
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds
Crown Point, IN
Munster Independence Day Fireworks Show
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
Munster, IN
Schererville Fireworks 2021
July 2 at 10:10 p.m.
Where: Rohrman Park
Schererville, IN