4th of july

Fireworks 2021: 4th of July Chicago area shows

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Fireworks displays, July 4th celebrations, a mixed bag for Chicago suburbs this year

ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks displays and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2021.

While there are less communities holding fireworks shows and they have been canceled for a second year at Navy Pier, here's where you can catch a show this holiday.

COOK COUNTY



Arlington Heights Fourth of July


July 3 around 9 p.m.
Where: Arlington Park
Arlington Heights, IL

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks


July 2 at dusk
Where: Barrington High School
Barrington, IL

Burr Ridge July 3 Fireworks


July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Walker Park
Burr Ridge, IL

Fourth of July Fireworks


July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Festival Park
Elgin, IL

Glenview Fourth of July Celebration


July 4 at 5:30 -10 p.m.
Where: Gallery Park
Glenview, IL

Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual 4th of July Festival


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
Mount Prospect, IL

Northbrook 4th of July Fireworks


July 4 at dusk
Where: Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields
Northbrook, IL

Orland Park Independence Day Concert & Fireworks


July 4 at 7:15 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
Orland Park, IL

Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration


July 3 at 5:00 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park
Palos Heights, IL

South Holland Independence Day Fireworks Show


July 5 at 9 p.m.
Where: South Suburban College
South Holland, IL

Tinley Park 4th of July Celebration


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: McCarthy Park
Tinley Park, IL

Wilmette Fun & Fireworks Independence Day Celebration


July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park
Wilmette, IL

LAKE COUNTY



Antioch Independence Day Celebration


July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Williams Park
Antioch, IL

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest


July 3 and 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags America
Gurnee, IL

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks


July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Community Park
Hawthorn Woods, IL

Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks


July 4 at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Deerpath Community Park
Lake Forest, IL

Lake Zurich's Annual Independence/Family Day


July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park
Lake Zurich, IL

Lincolnshire Red, White, & Boom


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Spring Lake Park
Lincolnshire, IL

Libertyville Fireworks


July 4 at dusk
Where: Butler Lake Park
Libertyville, IL

2021 Mundelein Community Days


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Kracklauer Park
Mundelein, IL

Vernon Hills Fireworks


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Big Bear and Little Bear Lakes
Vernon Hills, IL

Wauconda Fireworks


July 3 at dusk
Where: Cook Memorial Park
Wauconda, IL

Waukegan July 4th Celebration


July 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: Waukegan Harbor & Marina
Waukegan, IL

DUPAGE COUTY



Aurora 4th of July Fireworks


July 2 at dusk
Where: RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park
Aurora, IL

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival


July 2 at 9:30 p.m.
Community Park, Bartlett, IL

Bensenville Libertyfest 2021


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex
Bensenville, IL

Elk Grove Fireworks Spectacular


July 4 at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Elk Grove Park
Elk Grove, IL

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July


July 4 at dusk
Where: Lake Ellyn
Glen Ellyn, IL

Itasca Fourth of July Fireworks


July 4 at 10 p.m.
Where: Clayson Park, Happy Acres, Franzen Park, and Peacock Park
Itasca, IL

Lisle Independence Day Celebration


July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Community Park
Lisle, IL

Lemont Freedom Days


July 3 at 8:00 p.m.
Where: Lemont Centennial Park
Lemont, IL

Lombard Fourth of July Fireworks


July 4 at dusk
Where: Madison Meadow Park
Lombard, IL

The Naperville Salute


July 4 at dusk
Where: Frontier Park
Naperville, IL

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration


July 3 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Graf Park
Wheaton, IL

Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien July 4 Fireworks


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road
Woodridge, IL

Westmont Independence Day Celebration


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ty Warner Park

Westmont, IL

Warrenville 4th of July Celebration


July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Bower Elementary School
Warrenville, IL

KANE COUNTY



Batavia's 4th of July Fireworks Sky Concert


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Engstrom Park
Batavia , IL

North Aurora Independence Day


July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: North Aurora Riverfront Park
North Aurora, IL

St. Charles July 4th Celebration


July 4 at dusk
Where: Pottawatomie Park
St Charles, IL

WILL COUNTY



Bolingbrook 4th of July Fireworks


July 4 at dusk
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club
Bolingbrook, IL

Frankfort Fireworks


July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Main Park
Frankfort, IL

Joliet Fourth of July Fireworks


July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Joliet Junior College
Joliet, IL

New Lenox Independence Day Celebration


July 4 at dusk
Where: New Lenox Village Commons
New Lenox, IL

Romeoville Independence Day Fireworks


July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Discovery Park, Volunteer Park; and Lukancic Middle School
Romeoville, IL

KENDALL COUNTY



Oswego Independence Day Fireworks


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Community Park
Oswego, IL

Yorkville Independence Day Celebration


July 3 at dusk
Where: Rt 47 and Countryside Pkwy
Yorkville, IL

DEKALB COUNTY



DeKalb Fourth of July Fireworks


July 2 at dusk
Where: Hopkins Park
DeKalb, IL

MCHENRY COUNTY



Huntley Independence Day Fireworks


July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Deicke Park
Huntley, IL

Spring Grove 4th of July


July 4 at dusk
Where: Thelen Park
Spring Grove, IL

NORTHWEST INDIANA



Crown Point Fourth of July Fireworks


July 4 at dusk
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds
Crown Point, IN

Munster Independence Day Fireworks Show


July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
Munster, IN

Schererville Fireworks 2021


July 2 at 10:10 p.m.
Where: Rohrman Park
Schererville, IN
