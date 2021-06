Fireworks 2021: 4th of July Chicago area shows

COOK COUNTY

ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks displays and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2021.While there are less communities holding fireworks shows and they have been canceled for a second year at Navy Pier, here's where you can catch a show this holiday.May not include all municipalities. To add yours - Contact Us July 3 around 9 p.m.Where: Arlington ParkArlington Heights, ILJuly 2 at duskWhere: Barrington High SchoolBarrington, ILJuly 3 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Walker ParkBurr Ridge, ILJuly 4 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Festival ParkElgin, ILJuly 4 at 5:30 -10 p.m.Where: Gallery ParkGlenview, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Melas ParkMount Prospect, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and FieldsNorthbrook, ILJuly 4 at 7:15 to 9:30 p.m.Where: Centennial ParkOrland Park, ILJuly 3 at 5:00 p.m.Where: Memorial ParkPalos Heights, ILJuly 5 at 9 p.m.Where: South Suburban CollegeSouth Holland, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: McCarthy ParkTinley Park, ILJuly 3 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Gillson ParkWilmette, ILJuly 4 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Williams ParkAntioch, ILJuly 3 and 4 at 9:45 p.m.Where: Six Flags AmericaGurnee, ILJuly 3 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Community ParkHawthorn Woods, ILJuly 4 at 9:40 p.m.Where: Deerpath Community ParkLake Forest, ILJuly 4 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Paulus ParkLake Zurich, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Spring Lake ParkLincolnshire, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: Butler Lake ParkLibertyville, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Kracklauer ParkMundelein, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Big Bear and Little Bear LakesVernon Hills, ILJuly 3 at duskWhere: Cook Memorial ParkWauconda, ILJuly 4 at 9 p.m.Where: Waukegan Harbor & MarinaWaukegan, ILJuly 2 at duskWhere: RiverEdge Park and McCullough ParkAurora, ILJuly 2 at 9:30 p.m.Community Park, Bartlett, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Redmond Recreational ComplexBensenville, ILJuly 4 at 9:40 p.m.Where: Elk Grove ParkElk Grove, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: Lake EllynGlen Ellyn, ILJuly 4 at 10 p.m.Where: Clayson Park, Happy Acres, Franzen Park, and Peacock ParkItasca, ILJuly 3 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Community ParkLisle, ILJuly 3 at 8:00 p.m.Where: Lemont Centennial ParkLemont, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: Madison Meadow ParkLombard, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: Frontier ParkNaperville, ILJuly 3 at 9:00 p.m.Where: Graf ParkWheaton, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: 75th Street and Lemont RoadWoodridge, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Ty Warner ParkWestmont, ILJuly 3 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Bower Elementary SchoolWarrenville, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Engstrom ParkBatavia , ILJuly 3 at 9:30 p.m.Where: North Aurora Riverfront ParkNorth Aurora, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: Pottawatomie ParkSt Charles, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: Bolingbrook Golf ClubBolingbrook, ILJuly 4 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Main ParkFrankfort, ILJuly 4 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Joliet Junior CollegeJoliet, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: New Lenox Village CommonsNew Lenox, ILJuly 3 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Discovery Park, Volunteer Park; and Lukancic Middle SchoolRomeoville, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Prairie Point Community ParkOswego, ILJuly 3 at duskWhere: Rt 47 and Countryside PkwyYorkville, ILJuly 2 at duskWhere: Hopkins ParkDeKalb, ILJuly 4 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Deicke ParkHuntley, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: Thelen ParkSpring Grove, ILJuly 4 at duskWhere: Lake County FairgroundsCrown Point, INJuly 3 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Centennial ParkMunster, INJuly 2 at 10:10 p.m.Where: Rohrman ParkSchererville, IN