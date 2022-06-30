Water park near me: Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | See full list

May not include all municipalities. To add yours - Contact Us.
COOK COUNTY
Arlington Heights Park District Pools
Various locations and hours and admission rules
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Burbank Park District Water Park
Open from May 28 to Aug. 28
Regular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $7 (ages 2 and under) $9 (ages 60+) or $12 for residents, $9 (ages 2 and under) $12 (ages 60+) or $16 for non-residents
6100 W 85th St.
Burbank, IL 60459
Burr Ridge: Woods Pool
Open from June 4 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday Wednesday Friday-Sunday noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday Thursday noon to 8 p.m.
Admission: $8 for non-members
711 Tomlin Dr.
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Calumet City: Green Lake Family Aquatic Center
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
Admission: $5 (ages 4-12) or $7
1100 River Oaks Dr.
Calumet City, IL 60409
Chicago Park District Pools
37 of the city's indoor and outdoor pools are expected to open on July 5. See a full list here.
Various locations, hours and closures due to staff shortages
Chicago, IL 60606
Des Plaines: Chippewa Pool
Open from June 4 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 9 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
Admission: $8.75 for residents, $13.50 for non-residents
197 N. 8th Ave.
Des Plaines, IL 60018
Des Plaines: Iroquois Pool
Open from June 4 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Noon to 9 p.m.
Admission: $6.50 for residents, $9 for non-residents
2324 Maple St.
Des Plaines, IL 60018
Des Plaines: Mystic Waters Family Aquatic Center
Open from June 4 to Aug. 21
Regular hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: $11.25 (ages 17 and under, 60+) and $13.50 (adult) for residents, $14.50 (ages 17 and under, 60+) and $16.50 (adult) for non-residents
2025 Miner St.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Elk Grove Village: Rainbow Falls Waterpark
Open from June 4 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $6 (ages 65+) and $10 for residents, $10 (ages 65+) and $16 for non-residents
200 Rev Morrison Blvd.
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Elmwood Park Aquatic Center
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents
2 Conti Pkwy.
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Glenview: Flick Pool
Open from June 11 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: $13 for residents, $16 for non-residents
3600 Glenview Rd.
Glenview, IL 60025
Glenview: Roosevelt Pool
Open from June 11 to Aug. 7
Regular hours: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $11 for residents, $14 for non-residents
2239 Fir St.
Glenview, IL 60025
Hanover Park: Seafari Springs Aquatic Center
Open from June 4 to Aug. 27
Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $4 (ages 55+), $7 (ages 3-17), $9 (ages 18-55)
1700 Greenbrook Blvd.
Hanover Park, IL 60133
Hoffman Estates: Seascape Family Aquatic Center
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Noon to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $10 Monday-Thursday, $12 Friday-Sunday
1300 Moon Lake Blvd.
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Mt. Prospect: Big Surf Wave Pool
Open until Aug. 7
Regular hours: Tuesday Friday Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
411 S. Maple Street
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Mount Prospect: Meadows Pool
Open until Aug. 7
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
1401 W. Gregory St.
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Northbrook: Meadowhill Aquatic Center
Open from June 11 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents
1501 Maple Ave.
Northbrook, IL 60062
Orland Park: Centennial Park Aquatic Center
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 8 p.m.
Admission: $11 for residents, $23 Monday-Thursday and $25 Friday-Sunday for non-residents
15600 West Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
Palatine: Birchwood Pool
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents
435 W. Illinois Ave.
Palatine, IL 60067
Palos Heights Swimming Pool
Open from June 4 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
Admission: $7 for residents, $12 for non-residents
7607 W College Dr.
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Rolling Meadows Park District: Nelson Sports Complex Pool
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7:30 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $9 for residents, $12 for non-residents
3900 Owl Dr.
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Schaumburg: Atcher Island
Open from May 28 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: $8 for residents, $12 for non-residents
730 Springinsguth Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
Schaumburg: The Water Works Indoor Water Park
Open from May 28 to July 31 for Summer
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Admission: $8 for residents, $12 for non-residents
505 N. Springinsguth Rd.
Schaumburg, IL 60194
Schiller Park: Anna Montana Water Park/Memorial Pool
Open from June 11 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Noon to 6 p.m.
Admission: $6 for residents, $10 for non-residents
4001 N. Scott St.
Schiller Park, IL 60176
DEKALB COUNTY
DeKalb: Hopkins Pool
Open from May 28 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Sunday Monday Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $6 for residents, $9 for non-residents
1403 Sycamore Rd.
DeKalb, IL 60115
Sycamore Park District Community Pool
Open from June 4 to Aug. 16
Regular hours: Noon to 5 p.m.
Admission: $6 for residents, $9 for non-residents
940 E. State St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
DUPAGE COUNTY
Aurora: Splash Country Water Park
Open from May 28 to Sept. 4
Regular hours: Monday-Thursday 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10;30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Admission: $8 weekday and $9 weekend for residents, $12 weekday and $13 weekend for non-residents
195 S Barnes Rd.
Aurora, IL 60506
Bartlett Aquatic Center
Open from May 29 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $12 (ages 3-17 or 62+) and $13 (ages 18-61) for residents, $14 (ages 3-17 or 62+) and $16 (ages 18-61) for non-residents
620 W Stearns Rd.
Bartlett, IL 60103
Bensenville Water Park and Splash Pad
Open from May 30 to Aug. 21
Regular hours: Tuesday-Sunday noon to 7 p.m.
Admission: $8 (ages 3-17) or $11 Tuesday-Thursday, $10 (ages 3-17) or $13 Friday-Sunday
1100 W Wood Ave.
Bensenville, IL 60106
Bloomingdale: Oasis Water Park
Open from May 29 to Aug. 9
Regular hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $6 (ages 3-15 or 62+) and $8 for residents, $8 (ages 3-15 or 62+) and $10 for non-residents
170 S. Circle Ave.
Bloomingdale, IL
Carol Stream: Coral Cove Water Park
Open from May 28 to July 31
Regular hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $7 for residents, $10 for non-residents
849 W Lies Rd.
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Clarendon Hills: Lions Park Pool
Open from May 28 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: $12 for residents, $18 for non-residents
100 Byrd Ct.
Clarendon Hills, IL 60514
Glendale Heights: GH2O Aquatic Center
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Noon to 6 p.m.
Admission: $95 membership for residents, $115 membership for non-residents
240 Civic Centre Plaza
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
Glen Ellyn: Sunset Pool
Open from May 28 to Sept. 4
Regular hours: Monday Wednesday Friday Saturday noon to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday Thursday noon to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $9 for residents, $11 for non-residents
483 Fairview Ave.
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Hinsdale Community Swimming Pool
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $14 for non-residents
500 W. Hinsdale Ave.
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Itasca: Caribbean Water Park
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Monday-Thursday 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Admission: $8 Monday-Friday and $10 Saturday Sunday for residents, $10 Monday-Friday and $15 Saturday Sunday for non-residents
100 N Catalpa St.
Itasca, IL 60143
Lisle: Sea Lion Aquatic Park
Open from June 4 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: $6 (ages 50+) and $7 for residents, $12 (ages 50+) and $13 for non-residents
1825 Short St.
Lisle, IL 60532
Lombard: Paradise Bay Water Park
Open from May 28 to Sept. 4
Regular hours: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Admission: $8 (ages 17 and under, 60+) and $11 (adult) for residents, $14 (ages 17 and under, 60+) and $16 (adult) for non-residents
437 E. St. Charles Rd.
Lombard, IL 60148
Naperville: Centennial Beach
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $7 (ages 3-17) and $9 (ages 18+) for residents, $12 (ages 3-17) and $14 (ages 18+) for non-residents
500 Jackson Ave.
Naperville, IL 60540
West Chicago: Turtle Splash Water Park
Open from June 4 to Aug. 13
Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents
129 W. National St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
Wheaton: Northside Family Aquatic Center
Open from June 4 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Admission: $10.25 for residents, $14.25 for non-residents
1509 N. West St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
Wood Dale: The Beach Water Park
Open for Summer season
Regular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $8 (requires $69 pool pass and registration for residents and non-residents)
161 W. Commercial St.
Wood Dale, IL 60191
Woodridge: Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park
Open from May 28 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday- Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $10.50 for residents, $17.50 for non-residents
8301 Janes Ave.
Woodridge, IL 60517
KANE COUNTY
Batavia: Hall Quarry Beach
Open from May 28 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday Wednesday Friday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday Tuesday Thursday Saturday noon to 6 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $13 for non-residents
400 S. Water St.
Batavia, IL 60510
East Dundee: Santa Springs Water Park
Open from June 4 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Tuesday- Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Admission: Starting at $19 single day ticket
601 Dundee Ave.
East Dundee, IL 60118
Elgin: Wing Park Family Aquatic Center
Open from June 4 to Aug. 7
Regular hours: Sunday-Thursday noon to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday noon to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents
1030 Wing St.
Elgin, IL 60123
Geneva: Mill Creek Pool
Open from June 4 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $8 (youth and seniors) or $9 for residents, $9 (youth and seniors) or $11 for non-residents
39W125 S. Mill Creek Dr.
Geneva, IL 60134
Geneva: Sunset Pool
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Admission: $9 (youth and seniors) or $10 for residents, $13 (youth and seniors) or $15 for non-residents
710 Western Ave, Geneva, IL 60134
Geneva, IL 60134
St. Charles: Otter Cove Aquatic Park
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $11 for residents, $16 for non-residents
3615 Campton Hills Dr.
St. Charles, IL
St. Charles: Swanson Pool
Open from May 28 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $7 for residents, $11 for non-residents
8 North Ave.
St. Charles, IL 60174
KENDALL COUNTY
Oswegoland Park District Civic Center Aquatic Park
Open from June 4 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $9 for residents and non-residents
5 Ashlawn Ave.
Montgomery, IL 60538
Oswegoland Park District Winrock Pool
Open from June 11 to Aug. 7
Regular hours: Saturday Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: $6 for residents and non-residents
21 Winrock Rd.
Montgomery, IL 60538
Yorkville: Raging Waves Water Park
Open from June 4 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $45 day ticket
4000 N. Bridge St.
Yorkville, IL 60560
LAKE COUNTY
Deerfield: Deerspring Pool
Open from June 11 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents
200 Deerfield Rd.
Deerfield, IL 60015
Deerfield: Mitchell Pool
Open from June 4 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Monday Wednesday Friday noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday Thursday noon to p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents
951 Wilmot Rd.
Deerfield, IL 60015
Grayslake Aquatic Center
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Admission: $18 general, $16 guest
250 Library Ln.
Grayslake, IL 60030
Gurnee: Great Wolf Lodge Water Park
Open year-round
Regular hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: $44 half-day pass, $55 full day pass
1700 Nations Dr.
Gurnee, IL 60031
Gurnee: Hunt Club Aquatic Center
Open from May 28 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $12 for residents $14 ($12 online) for non-residents
900 N. Hunt Club Rd.
Gurnee, IL 60031
Gurnee: Hurricane Harbor Water Park
Open from June 4 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $30 for one-day ticket, $60 for unlimited visit pass
1 Great America Pkwy.
Gurnee, IL 60031
Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center
Open from May 28 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Monday-Thursday noon to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $11 for residents, $14 for non-residents
94 N Midlothian Rd.
Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047
Highland Park: Hidden Creek Aquapark
Open from May 28 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $16 for non-residents
1220 Fredrickson Pl.
Highland Park, IL 60035
Libertyville: Adler Park Swimming Pool
Open from May 28 to Sept. 6
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 7 p.m.
Admission: No cost
1500 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Libertyville, IL
Mundelein: Barefoot Bay Family Aquatic Center
Open from May 29 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Tuesday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Admission: $8 (ages 55+) and $10 for residents, $13 (ages 55+) and $15 for non-residents
1461 N Midlothian Rd.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Round Lake Area Park District Aquatic Center
Open from May 28 to Aug. 14
Regular hours: Noon to 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $5 for residents, $6 for non-residents
860 Hart Rd.
Round Lake, IL 60073
MCHENRY COUNTY
Algonquin: Lions Armstrong Memorial Pool
Open from June 4 to Sept. 4
Regular hours: Noon to 6 p.m.
Admission: $5 for residents and non-residents
599 Longwood Dr.
Algonquin, IL 60102
NORTHWEST INDIANA
Crown Point, Indiana: Deep River Water Park
Open from May 27 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Starting at $45 individual package
9001 E Lincoln Hwy.
Crown Point, IN 46307
WILL COUNTY
Bolingbrook: Pelican Harbor Indoor/Outdoor Aquatic Park
Open year-round
Regular Summer hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday noon to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Admission: $10 for residents, $17 for non-residents
200 S. Lindsey Ln.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Romeoville: Heritage Falls Water Park
Open from June 4 to Sept. 5
Regular hours: Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Admission: $9 for residents, $14 for non-residents
101 Troxel Ave.
Romeoville, IL 60446
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
Rockford: Hurricane Harbor Water Park
Open from June 4 to July 5
Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Admission: $30 for one-day ticket, $60 for unlimited visit pass
7820 Cherryvale N. Blvd.
Cherry Valley, IL 61016