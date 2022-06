Water park near me: Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | See full list

COOK COUNTY

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Eyewitness News has compiled a list of open Chicago-area water parks and public swimming pools, including daily admission rates, dates and hours of operation for the summer 2022 season.May not include all municipalities. To add yours - Contact Us Various locations and hours and admission rulesArlington Heights, IL 60005Open from May 28 to Aug. 28Regular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Admission: $7 (ages 2 and under) $9 (ages 60+) or $12 for residents, $9 (ages 2 and under) $12 (ages 60+) or $16 for non-residents6100 W 85th St.Burbank, IL 60459Open from June 4 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday Wednesday Friday-Sunday noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday Thursday noon to 8 p.m.Admission: $8 for non-members711 Tomlin Dr.Burr Ridge, IL 60527Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Noon to 7 p.m.Admission: $5 (ages 4-12) or $71100 River Oaks Dr.Calumet City, IL 6040937 of the city's indoor and outdoor pools are expected to open on July 5. See a full list here Various locations, hours and closures due to staff shortagesChicago, IL 60606Open from June 4 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 9 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 6 p.m.Admission: $8.75 for residents, $13.50 for non-residents197 N. 8th Ave.Des Plaines, IL 60018Open from June 4 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Noon to 9 p.m.Admission: $6.50 for residents, $9 for non-residents2324 Maple St.Des Plaines, IL 60018Open from June 4 to Aug. 21Regular hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Admission: $11.25 (ages 17 and under, 60+) and $13.50 (adult) for residents, $14.50 (ages 17 and under, 60+) and $16.50 (adult) for non-residents2025 Miner St.Des Plaines, IL 60016Open from June 4 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.Admission: $6 (ages 65+) and $10 for residents, $10 (ages 65+) and $16 for non-residents200 Rev Morrison Blvd.Elk Grove Village, IL 60007Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Noon to 8 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents2 Conti Pkwy.Elmwood Park, IL 60707Open from June 11 to Sept. 5Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Admission: $13 for residents, $16 for non-residents3600 Glenview Rd.Glenview, IL 60025Open from June 11 to Aug. 7Regular hours: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $11 for residents, $14 for non-residents2239 Fir St.Glenview, IL 60025Open from June 4 to Aug. 27Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Admission: $4 (ages 55+), $7 (ages 3-17), $9 (ages 18-55)1700 Greenbrook Blvd.Hanover Park, IL 60133Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Noon to 7:30 p.m.Admission: $10 Monday-Thursday, $12 Friday-Sunday1300 Moon Lake Blvd.Hoffman Estates, IL 60169Open until Aug. 7Regular hours: Tuesday Friday Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Admission: $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents411 S. Maple StreetMount Prospect, IL 60056Open until Aug. 7Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Admission: $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents1401 W. Gregory St.Mount Prospect, IL 60056Open from June 11 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents1501 Maple Ave.Northbrook, IL 60062Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 8 p.m.Admission: $11 for residents, $23 Monday-Thursday and $25 Friday-Sunday for non-residents15600 West AvenueOrland Park, IL 60462Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents435 W. Illinois Ave.Palatine, IL 60067Open from June 4 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Noon to 7 p.m.Admission: $7 for residents, $12 for non-residents7607 W College Dr.Palos Heights, IL 60463Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7:30 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Admission: $9 for residents, $12 for non-residents3900 Owl Dr.Rolling Meadows, IL 60008Open from May 28 to Aug. 14Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Admission: $8 for residents, $12 for non-residents730 Springinsguth Rd.Schaumburg, ILOpen from May 28 to July 31 for SummerRegular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 5 p.m.Admission: $8 for residents, $12 for non-residents505 N. Springinsguth Rd.Schaumburg, IL 60194Open from June 11 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Noon to 6 p.m.Admission: $6 for residents, $10 for non-residents4001 N. Scott St.Schiller Park, IL 60176Open from May 28 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Sunday Monday Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Admission: $6 for residents, $9 for non-residents1403 Sycamore Rd.DeKalb, IL 60115Open from June 4 to Aug. 16Regular hours: Noon to 5 p.m.Admission: $6 for residents, $9 for non-residents940 E. State St.Sycamore, IL 60178Open from May 28 to Sept. 4Regular hours: Monday-Thursday 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10;30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Admission: $8 weekday and $9 weekend for residents, $12 weekday and $13 weekend for non-residents195 S Barnes Rd.Aurora, IL 60506Open from May 29 to Sept. 5Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $12 (ages 3-17 or 62+) and $13 (ages 18-61) for residents, $14 (ages 3-17 or 62+) and $16 (ages 18-61) for non-residents620 W Stearns Rd.Bartlett, IL 60103Open from May 30 to Aug. 21Regular hours: Tuesday-Sunday noon to 7 p.m.Admission: $8 (ages 3-17) or $11 Tuesday-Thursday, $10 (ages 3-17) or $13 Friday-Sunday1100 W Wood Ave.Bensenville, IL 60106Open from May 29 to Aug. 9Regular hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.Admission: $6 (ages 3-15 or 62+) and $8 for residents, $8 (ages 3-15 or 62+) and $10 for non-residents170 S. Circle Ave.Bloomingdale, ILOpen from May 28 to July 31Regular hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Admission: $7 for residents, $10 for non-residents849 W Lies Rd.Carol Stream, IL 60188Open from May 28 to Aug. 14Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.Admission: $12 for residents, $18 for non-residents100 Byrd Ct.Clarendon Hills, IL 60514Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Noon to 6 p.m.Admission: $95 membership for residents, $115 membership for non-residents240 Civic Centre PlazaGlendale Heights, IL 60139Open from May 28 to Sept. 4Regular hours: Monday Wednesday Friday Saturday noon to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday Thursday noon to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Admission: $9 for residents, $11 for non-residents483 Fairview Ave.Glen Ellyn, IL 60137Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $14 for non-residents500 W. Hinsdale Ave.Hinsdale, IL 60521Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Monday-Thursday 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Admission: $8 Monday-Friday and $10 Saturday Sunday for residents, $10 Monday-Friday and $15 Saturday Sunday for non-residents100 N Catalpa St.Itasca, IL 60143Open from June 4 to Aug. 14Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.Admission: $6 (ages 50+) and $7 for residents, $12 (ages 50+) and $13 for non-residents1825 Short St.Lisle, IL 60532Open from May 28 to Sept. 4Regular hours: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.Admission: $8 (ages 17 and under, 60+) and $11 (adult) for residents, $14 (ages 17 and under, 60+) and $16 (adult) for non-residents437 E. St. Charles Rd.Lombard, IL 60148Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Admission: $7 (ages 3-17) and $9 (ages 18+) for residents, $12 (ages 3-17) and $14 (ages 18+) for non-residents500 Jackson Ave.Naperville, IL 60540Open from June 4 to Aug. 13Regular hours: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents129 W. National St.West Chicago, IL 60185Open from June 4 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Noon to 8 p.m.Admission: $10.25 for residents, $14.25 for non-residents1509 N. West St.Wheaton, IL 60187Open for Summer seasonRegular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $8 (requires $69 pool pass and registration for residents and non-residents)161 W. Commercial St.Wood Dale, IL 60191Open from May 28 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday- Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.Admission: $10.50 for residents, $17.50 for non-residents8301 Janes Ave.Woodridge, IL 60517Open from May 28 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday Wednesday Friday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday Tuesday Thursday Saturday noon to 6 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $13 for non-residents400 S. Water St.Batavia, IL 60510Open from June 4 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Tuesday- Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.Admission: Starting at $19 single day ticket601 Dundee Ave.East Dundee, IL 60118Open from June 4 to Aug. 7Regular hours: Sunday-Thursday noon to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday noon to 7:30 p.m.Admission: $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents1030 Wing St.Elgin, IL 60123Open from June 4 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $8 (youth and seniors) or $9 for residents, $9 (youth and seniors) or $11 for non-residents39W125 S. Mill Creek Dr.Geneva, IL 60134Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Noon to 8 p.m.Admission: $9 (youth and seniors) or $10 for residents, $13 (youth and seniors) or $15 for non-residents710 Western Ave, Geneva, IL 60134Geneva, IL 60134Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Admission: $11 for residents, $16 for non-residents3615 Campton Hills Dr.St. Charles, ILOpen from May 28 to Aug. 14Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.Admission: $7 for residents, $11 for non-residents8 North Ave.St. Charles, IL 60174Open from June 4 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $9 for residents and non-residents5 Ashlawn Ave.Montgomery, IL 60538Open from June 11 to Aug. 7Regular hours: Saturday Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.Admission: $6 for residents and non-residents21 Winrock Rd.Montgomery, IL 60538Open from June 4 to Sept. 5Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Admission: $45 day ticket4000 N. Bridge St.Yorkville, IL 60560Open from June 11 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents200 Deerfield Rd.Deerfield, IL 60015Open from June 4 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Monday Wednesday Friday noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday Thursday noon to p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents951 Wilmot Rd.Deerfield, IL 60015Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Noon to 8 p.m.Admission: $18 general, $16 guest250 Library Ln.Grayslake, IL 60030Open year-roundRegular hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Admission: $44 half-day pass, $55 full day pass1700 Nations Dr.Gurnee, IL 60031Open from May 28 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $12 for residents $14 ($12 online) for non-residents900 N. Hunt Club Rd.Gurnee, IL 60031Open from June 4 to Sept. 5Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Admission: $30 for one-day ticket, $60 for unlimited visit pass1 Great America Pkwy.Gurnee, IL 60031Open from May 28 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Monday-Thursday noon to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $11 for residents, $14 for non-residents94 N Midlothian Rd.Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047Open from May 28 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $16 for non-residents1220 Fredrickson Pl.Highland Park, IL 60035Open from May 28 to Sept. 6Regular hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 7 p.m.Admission: No cost1500 N. Milwaukee Ave.Libertyville, ILOpen from May 29 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Tuesday-Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.Admission: $8 (ages 55+) and $10 for residents, $13 (ages 55+) and $15 for non-residents1461 N Midlothian Rd.Mundelein, IL 60060Open from May 28 to Aug. 14Regular hours: Noon to 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.Admission: $5 for residents, $6 for non-residents860 Hart Rd.Round Lake, IL 60073Open from June 4 to Sept. 4Regular hours: Noon to 6 p.m.Admission: $5 for residents and non-residents599 Longwood Dr.Algonquin, IL 60102Open from May 27 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Admission: Starting at $45 individual package9001 E Lincoln Hwy.Crown Point, IN 46307Open year-roundRegular Summer hours: Monday-Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday noon to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Admission: $10 for residents, $17 for non-residents200 S. Lindsey Ln.Bolingbrook, IL 60440Open from June 4 to Sept. 5Regular hours: Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday Sunday noon to 5 p.m.Admission: $9 for residents, $14 for non-residents101 Troxel Ave.Romeoville, IL 60446Open from June 4 to July 5Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.Admission: $30 for one-day ticket, $60 for unlimited visit pass7820 Cherryvale N. Blvd.Cherry Valley, IL 61016