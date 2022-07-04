Multiple hurt in Highland Park shooting along parade route, sources say; 4th of July events canceled

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people were shot along a parade route in north suburban Highland Park Monday morning in what law enforcement officials were calling an active shooter situation, sources said.The shooter was reported to still be active just after 11 a.m.Sources said the person could be shooting from atop a high building.The parade route was near Central Avenue and Second Street.The parade was stopped about 10 minutes after it kicked off at 10 a.m. when shots were fired, striking an unknown number of parade-goers and sending hundreds of people running for safety.A Chicago Sun-Times reporter saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade's reviewing stand. Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. One witness said he counted more than 20 shots.Police were telling people: "Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here."As they fled the parade route, parade-goers left behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets as they sought cover, not knowing just what happened.Police were patrolling the area with rifles.The parade had a heavy presence of police and fire vehicles.U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider said he and his campaign team were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting began."My team and I are safe and secure," he said. "Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!"Highland Park officials asked residents to avoid the city's downtown area as police responded "to an incident."The city of Highland Park provided very little information on the incident in a Facebook post just before 10:45 a.m., only saying the city's Fourth Fest had been canceled.The village of Deerfield tweeted at 10:50 a.m. that there had been a shooting in Highland Park, and Deerfield's Family Days at Jewett Park was canceled.Highland Park had a number of Fourth of July events scheduled for Monday.Illinois State Police were on the scene, as well. They called the incident an "active shoot situation" just before 11:25 a.m.