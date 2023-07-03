Man critically injured after firework goes off in his face in unincorporated Cary

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man incorporated Cary was critically injured by a firework Sunday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and the Cary Fire Protection District responded to a home in the 24400-block of Hickory Nut Grove at about 9:15 p.m. and found a 58-year-old man going in and out of consciousness, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said the man came to a gathering and brought commercially-rated fireworks, which require a permit to own and detonate.

One of the fireworks did not detonate as expected after being lit and authorities said the man looked into the tube of the firework, which then went off, hitting the man in the face.

The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition.