Slain CPD Officer Huesca's stolen service weapon recovered as search continues for suspect

The community paid their respects at a public visitation for fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca on Sunday. His funeral will be held Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After fallen Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca's funeral Monday, CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said the officer's gun has been recovered.

Chicago police previously said Huesca's vehicle and service weapon were stolen in an apparent carjacking earlier this month.

His car was later dumped and recovered, police said.

Snelling said Monday afternoon that his gun has also been recovered, but it was not immediately clear when that occurred.

Officer Huesca was shot and killed while in his uniform last Sunday while driving home in Gage Park after leaving his shift.

RELATED | $100K in rewards offered for information leading to Xavier Tate, Jr., accused killer of Ofc. Huesca

A manhunt is underway for accused cop killer Xavier Tate Jr. after an arrest warrant was issued in Huesca's death.

The 22-year-old is accused of shooting Officer Huesca with a 40-caliber gun.

Rewards totaling $100,000 are now being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Tate Jr., who is from Aurora, Chicago police said.

Additional court documents show Tate Jr. was arrested on March 6 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing in Olympia Fields. He was supposed to be in court for that charge on Wednesday in Markham, but he did not show up for that appearance.

Xavier Tate, Jr., is wanted for the murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca. Chicago Police Department

Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a combined $25,000. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI and the Fraternal Order of Police are offering a combined $75,000.

Anyone that has information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org. All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a code number to possibly redeem the reward.

The FBI released more information about the suspect Saturday.

Tate Jr. has a tattoo on the right side of his neck of the word "majesty" under a crown, and additional tattoos on his chest and body, the FBI said. He has ties to Chicago, Aurora, Olympia Fields, Champaign and Decatur, Illinois. He may go by the nickname "Zay." His height is 5'11" and he weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Image courtesy of FBI:

On Friday night, the ongoing investigation brought police to the 10800-block of South Hale Avenue, in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood. Nearby residents said authorities surrounded a home there.

Detectives returned to canvass the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

"There was one police officer outside in the street, and he got out of the car and about five or six officers hit the block. They all went and surrounded the block," a neighborhood resident told ABC7.

Earlier this week, CPD had circulated a two-minute video compilation from four distinct locations, showing a man they describe as a suspect going from one gas station convenience store to another in the hours before the murder early Sunday morning. The suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is then seen walking in the area near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue, both just before and about 45 minutes after the murder. Police confirmed Friday the person in the video is Tate Jr.

Law enforcement officers and loved ones gathered in Chicago Monday from across the city and state to remember Huesca at his funeral.

