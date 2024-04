2 men killed in Hometown crash ID'd, officials say

Diego and Oscar Garcia died in a car crash on Cicero Ave at 87th Street in Hometown, Illinois on Sunday, officials said.

HOMETOWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men are dead after a crash in the southwest suburbs, officials said.

The crash happened in Hometown at West 87th Street and South Cicero Avenue on Sunday night.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said 18-year-old Diego Garcia and 20-year old Oscar Garcia, both from Oak Lawn, died in the crash.

One of the vehicles had its entire side shaved off. Details of the crash are still under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.