FBI releases images of Round Lake bank robbery suspect

The FBI Chicago released images of a First American Bank robbery suspect after a Round Lake, IL heist at 1865 South Cedar Lake Road.

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI released two photos from a bank robbery that happened on Saturday in north suburban Round Lake.

It happened just after noon at First American Bank at 1865 South Cedar Lake Road.

Investigators said a woman presented a note to bank employees, but did not display a weapon.

They think she's the same person who robbed the Great Lakes Credit Union in Round Lake Beach on June 24. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 312-421-6700.

