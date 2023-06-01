FBI searching for violent bank robber known as 'Stuffed Bear Bandit'

The FBI is looking for a bank robbery suspect with a violent nature and a strange calling card.

The agency has dubbed the man the "Stuffed Bear Bandit."

He first entered a PNC Bank at 87th and Cottage Grove three times on March 6. The first time he was clutching two stuffed animals, one believed to be Winne The Pooh and the other believed to be a "101 Dalmatians" plush.

The third time he came in, he threw rocks at a teller window before pulling out a gun and forcing a bank employee to the ground.

The suspect is a described as a Black man aged 40-50 y ears old, 5 ft. 6 in. to 5 ft. 8 in. tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black skull cap, black sunglasses, gloves, a black face mask, a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

There is a $5,000 reward for his arrest. Anyone with information should contact FBI Chicago at 312-421-6700 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

