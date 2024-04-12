FBI looking for suspect in Chicago bank robbery, attempted bank robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- FBI Chicago is looking for a man they believe was perpetrator of a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.

The FBI said the same many is suspected in a bank robbery on April 9 at 3:51 p.m. at the Citibank at 2801 West Devon Ave, and an attempted bank robbery on April 10 at about 11 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 5667 South Archer Ave.

In both case the man demanded money and threatened violence, then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man with a medium complexion and medium build, 5 ft. 6 in. to 5 ft. 8 in. tall, last seen wearing a North Face puffy jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, whit emask and dark pants.

Police said in the April 9 robbery, the suspect wore dark-rimmed glasses.

If you recognize this man or have any information, you can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

