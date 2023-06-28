Police, FBI investigating bank robberies in Western Springs, Oak Lawn

The FBI and local police are investigating two robberies that happened in the Chicago suburbs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI and local police are investigating two robberies that happened Tuesday, one in Western Springs and one in south suburban Oak Lawn.

The Oak Lawn Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank on the 5700-block of 95th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

SEE ALSO: 'Come chill': Indiana man robs woman at gunpoint, then asks her out on social media

The FBI said the suspect showed a silver handgun when demanding money from the bank tellers.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 40-50 years of age. He had facial hair, a khaki jacket, dark blue T-shirt, khaki pants, grey shoes and was wearing a short dark wig.

That person was last seen traveling south on foot in the 9500-block of Major Avenue. He took an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone that can help identify the offender is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.

The FBI is investigating another robbery in Western Springs. Agents said the male suspect robbed the FNBC Bank and Trust on Burlington Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI said he did not brandish a weapon, but he walked in, demanded money and took off.

RELATED: News about robberies

The suspect in that incident is described as an approximately 50-year-old man, around 5-foot-6-inches tall with a thin build, dark hair and dark eyes.

He was wearing a long-sleeve, light-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, light shoes and a bright blue baseball hat.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.