Valentine's Day: What to talk about on a first date

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From trying to find the right outfit to what to talk about, first dates can be nerve-wracking.Chicago Matchmaker Trenia Norford with Connectricity said some great date ideas for Valentine's Day are ice skating, bar trivia, going to a museum or doing a themed virtual date.She says to avoid talking about politics, religion, children or past relationships on the first date and to keep it light and give your date information about you."Talk about what attracted you to your career, your family, siblings or some favorite childhood memories," said Norford.Keeping the conversation light and telling the other person about you is the goal of the first date.