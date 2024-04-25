First major league table tennis championship competition kicks off this weekend

The first Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) Championship Competition is happening this weekend at Loyola's Gentile Arena.
Flint Lane, the founder and C-E-O of the league, along Enzo Angles (France), with the Carolina Gold Rush team member and Ievgen Pryshchepa from the Princeton Revolution team stopped by to talk about the two-day competition. They also showed some of the ABC 7 Eyewitness morning news team some table tennis tips.
The weekend event is happening at Loyola's Gentile Arena (6525 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago). Teams will battle out for a $100,000 prize and the first-evert MLLT Cup.
WHEN:
Saturday, April 27
4 p.m. - Bay Area Blasters vs. Princeton Revolution
7 p.m. - Carolina Gold Rush vs. Texas Smash
Sunday, April 28
12 noon - Third Place Match - TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. - Championship Finals - TBD vs. TBD
TICKETS: click here
For more information, visit mltt.com.