First major league table tennis championship competition kicks off this weekend

The first Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) Championship Competition is happening this weekend at Loyola's Gentile Arena.

Flint Lane, the founder and C-E-O of the league, along Enzo Angles (France), with the Carolina Gold Rush team member and Ievgen Pryshchepa from the Princeton Revolution team stopped by to talk about the two-day competition. They also showed some of the ABC 7 Eyewitness morning news team some table tennis tips.

The weekend event is happening at Loyola's Gentile Arena (6525 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago). Teams will battle out for a $100,000 prize and the first-evert MLLT Cup.

ABC7 Morning News Team plays some table tennis with the championships taking place in Chicago this weekend.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 27

4 p.m. - Bay Area Blasters vs. Princeton Revolution

7 p.m. - Carolina Gold Rush vs. Texas Smash

Sunday, April 28

12 noon - Third Place Match - TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. - Championship Finals - TBD vs. TBD

TICKETS: click here

$10 youth (4-12); $15 Students with ID

Seniors 60+; $20 General Admission Adults

$75 VIP tickets include preferred seating, exclusive access to post-event player meet-and-greets and a complimentary MLTT merchandise item

$120 Two-Day Pass

For more information, visit mltt.com.