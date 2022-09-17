Flag over Kennedy Expressway honors fallen Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A brand new flag to honor police officers who have died in the line of duty now drapes over the Kennedy Expressway near West Town.

The Chicago Police Department's Honor Guard and Pipes & Drums led a flag-raising ceremony Saturday morning in the 1100 blk. of W. Grand.

"How many thousands of cars pass by every hour right here on the Kennedy and seeing this American flag and the police flag? I think it's huge," said Bob Bettinardi.

The flag will fly for at least 30 days. The department seeing it as a sign of unity - at a time officers say they need it most.

"We work hard to protect and serve on a daily basis and although it's difficult, symbols like this, when you pass on the highway, whether you're on the road, it reminds you why you're here," said CPD Officer Mundo Mendoza.

It's a sacrifice they make every day with 595 officers dying in the line of duty throughout the history of the Chicago Police Department. That's an act of service Bettinardi said he appreciates.

"I think being here for the for the police officers who are under tremendous pressure and stress, and to show that that we love them and we support them is huge for the," Bettinardi said.