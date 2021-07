Richard Augustine confirmed as Florida condo collapse victim

Ilan Naibryf, Juan Mora, Richard Augustine all reported missing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The third man from Chicago reported missing after the Surfside condo collapse has been identified as one of the victims searchers has recovered.Richard Augustine, 77, lived in the penthouse of Champlain Towers South. His daughter, Debbie Hill, said he had just returned to his condo after visiting the West Coast and was preparing to visit Chicago the night of the collapse.His body was recovered last week but he was just identified. In total, 94 people have been declared dead in the collapse and 22 people are still unaccounted for.Two other Chicagoans are known to be victims of the disaster. University of Chicago student Ilan Naibryf was recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium building, University of Chicago officials announced Friday "Ilan was a scholar, entrepreneur and admired campus leader. The second person in his family to attend the College, he was a physics major with a minor in molecular engineering and was active within the campus community. He also was co-founder and CEO of STIX Financial, a 2021 College New Venture Challenge finalist, served as president of the Chabad House student board, was a former member of the men's track and field team, and was active in recreational soccer. He will be greatly missed," the university said in a statement.Naibryf was a rising fourth-year student and a member of the student board of Chabad on campus.He was staying with his girlfriend, Deborah Berezdivin, to attend a funeral in south Florida at the time of the collapse on June 24 . Berezdivin is also missing.Loyola University grad, 32-year-old Juan Alberto Mors Jr. , has also been recovered and was identified Thursday, according to officials.He was also visiting the condo building where his parents lived. They are also believed to be among the victims.Morton Salt released a statement Friday regarding the identification of Mora Jr.