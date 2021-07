Loyola University graduate ID'd as Florida building collapse victim

EMBED >More News Videos Chilling security camera video from an adjacent condominium captured the moment an apartment building collapsed in Surfside, Florida.

Ilan Naibryf, Juan Mora, Richard Augustine all reported missing

EMBED >More News Videos The remaining structure of a collapsed Florida condo building was demolished Sunday night amid structure safety and approaching storm concerns.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of three Chicagoans who has been missing since the devastating condo collapse in Florida has been recovered, according to officials. Juan Alberto Mora Jr. , 32, was listed among those recovered from the scene on Wednesday and identified Thursday.Mora Jr. was a Loyola University graduate student who was visiting his parents at the time of the collapse. He also worked for Morton Salt in Chicago.His parents, Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, lived in Champlain Towers.All three were reported missing when a wing of the 12-story building came crashing down around 1:30 a.m. on June 24.Juan Sr. and Ana have not yet been listed among those recovered.University of Chicago student Ilan Naibryf and Chicago native Richard Augustine have also been missing since the collapse.Sunday night, officials made the decision to demolish the remaining structure of the partially collapsed building amid safety concerns as then-tropical storm Elsa approached the state. Thursday marks the two-week anniversary of the disaster, which recently transitioned from a search and rescue to a recovery effort. The death toll rose to 64 with another 76 still unaccounted for, Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Thursday.