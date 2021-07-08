collapse

Loyola University graduate ID'd as Florida building collapse victim

Chicagoans Ilan Naibryf and Richard Augustine were reported missing
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Loyola University graduate ID'd as victim of FL condo collapse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of three Chicagoans who has been missing since the devastating condo collapse in Florida has been recovered, according to officials.

WATCH: Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
EMBED More News Videos

Chilling security camera video from an adjacent condominium captured the moment an apartment building collapsed in Surfside, Florida.



Juan Alberto Mora Jr., 32, was listed among those recovered from the scene on Wednesday and identified Thursday.

Mora Jr. was a Loyola University graduate student who was visiting his parents at the time of the collapse. He also worked for Morton Salt in Chicago.

His parents, Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, lived in Champlain Towers.

All three were reported missing when a wing of the 12-story building came crashing down around 1:30 a.m. on June 24.

Juan Sr. and Ana have not yet been listed among those recovered.

RELATED: Florida building collapse: What we know about those missing, dead

University of Chicago student Ilan Naibryf and Chicago native Richard Augustine have also been missing since the collapse.

Ilan Naibryf, Juan Mora, Richard Augustine all reported missing



Sunday night, officials made the decision to demolish the remaining structure of the partially collapsed building amid safety concerns as then-tropical storm Elsa approached the state.

WATCH: Collapsed Florida condo demolished amid safety concerns
EMBED More News Videos

The remaining structure of a collapsed Florida condo building was demolished Sunday night amid structure safety and approaching storm concerns.



Thursday marks the two-week anniversary of the disaster, which recently transitioned from a search and rescue to a recovery effort. The death toll rose to 64 with another 76 still unaccounted for, Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafloridacollapseu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLAPSE
Search ends for Miami condo survivors; death toll at 64
Sisters killed in Florida condo collapse buried in same casket
Search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery
Official: 4 more victims found in Fla. rubble; death toll at 32
TOP STORIES
Man charged in Morgan Park shooting of ATF agents, CPD officer
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Search ends for Miami condo survivors; death toll at 64
More people are riding CTA and they're concerned about masks
Windy City Smokeout hosts city's first post-COVID festival
Illinois reports 617 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Wells Fargo shuts down all personal lines of credit
Show More
Illinois vaccine lottery: 1st drawing Thurs. for those with COVID shot
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Microsoft issues urgent security warning: Update your PC immediately
Mother sues CPS, school bus company after child complains about pain
Meet Chicago's 2021 honorary ESPY Award winner
More TOP STORIES News