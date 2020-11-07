Romaine lettuce recalled in Ill., Ind., Wisc. after Food and Drug Administration gives E. coli warning

Ill., Ind., Wis. (WLS) -- The Food and Drug Administration gave an E. coli warning involving bags of romaine lettuce Saturday.
In a tweet, the FDA warned consumers regarding packaged single heads of romaine lettuce. They are bagged under the brand Tanimura and Antle.
Consumers should not eat the lettuce, the FDA added. It is believed they were distributed in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
The lettuce brand announced it would voluntarily recall the items. Items falling under this warning are labeled with package dates of 10-15 and 10-16.
If you want to stay updated on the investigation, follow the FDA on Twitter.
