coronavirus chicago

$1M donation hopes to bring some relief to struggling Black, brown owned restaurants, workers

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major donation will bring much-needed relief for some Chicago restaurant owners.

One million dollars will be split among many Black and brown restaurant owners and their workers, as well as to community members in need.

They are busy doing prep work in the kitchen at Josephine's restaurant Friday, hoping for a busy pick-up and delivery dinner rush. That's pretty much their only option with indoor dining restrictions in place right now.

The restaurant is starting its 32nd year in business, and this has definitely been the most challenging.

"We're screwing out lightbulbs and turning the heat off trying to keep the whole operation afloat," said owner Victor Love.

Love said he's hoping to get some help soon.

He has applied for a grant from the High Road Restaurants group that may be able to offer some relief thanks to a million-dollar donation from an anonymous donor aimed at helping restaurants in minority communities.

"We will be considering geography, prioritizing Black and brown owned," said Saru Joyaraman with High Road Restaurants.

Several Chicago aldermen said they are supporting efforts to help restaurants in their communities.

"It's not only about opening doors of the restaurants to provide meals to the community, but it's also about getting our residents back to work," said Alderman Jason Ervin, 28th Ward.

Love said some of his employees have been with him for 25 years, but now he's having to cut their hours and cut costs anywhere he can to keep his doors open.

The owner of The Woodlawn down the street can relate.

They have been open just two years and they are doing all they can to make it to three.

Owner Donnell Digby has created some outside space for customers but it's a struggle to keep it going and pay the bills. He's also applying for one of the grants.

"Just doing what we can at this time to keep the lights on," Digby said.

Once the grants are approved they say they will get the money out immediately. They say they know time is of the essence. It could be the difference between staying open or closing their doors for good.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoavalon parkcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Healthcare workers who treated 1st IL COVID-19 cases at St. Alexius get vaccinated
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Frontline healthcare workers keep video diary after getting COVID-19 vaccine
IL marks 10th day of triple-digit COVID-19 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Chicago paramedic loses weekslong battle to COVID-19
CPD return fire after man critically hurt in Austin shooting: police
Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
Joliet man dies after being attacked by pit bull
Nurses who cared for Illinois' first COVID-19 patients get vaccinated
Show More
Timelapse shows snow engulfing toys on deck
Some Trader Joe's frozen edamame recalled due to listeria
Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
PHOTOS: Chicago's shrinking beaches making comeback
Hot chocolate bombs are explosion of fun!
More TOP STORIES News