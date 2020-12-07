Alderman Tom Tunney admits to 'error in judgment' for allowing indoor dining at Ann Sather restaurant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney admitted to an "error in judgment " for allowing regular customers to dine in at one of his Ann Sather restaurants despite the city's ban on indoor dining due to COVID-19.
Alderman Tunney issued a statement Monday morning saying, "On a sporadic basis, we have allowed a very limited number of our regular diners to eat inside the restaurant while observing social distancing and mask-wearing rules. This was error in judgment and won't happen again."
High numbers of COVID-19 cases in Chicago led to Mayor Lori Lightfoot putting an indoor dining ban into effect at the end of October.
A Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection spokesperson issued a statement saying, "Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, BACP has worked hard to hold all businesses accountable to the COVID-19 regulations designed to keep our community safe. While our focus has always been on education, we have not hesitated to take appropriate enforcement action when necessary. This matter is under investigation and the department will handle the investigation in the same manner as we have handled thousands of investigations throughout the pandemic."
The spokesperson said that the BACP had not received a complaint about the business prior to Monday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office issued a statement saying, ""Our COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions apply to every single individual and establishment in Chicago so that we can further ensure the health and safety of our residents. Any business found in violation of these guidelines has been and will be held fully accountable. No exceptions. The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) continues to ensure regulations are enforced equally across the city, and it will take appropriate action in this instance as it has done with the thousands of investigations into COVID-19 compliance for businesses this year."
Alderman Tom Tunney admits to 'error in judgment' for allowing indoor dining at Ann Sather restaurant.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News