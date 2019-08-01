applebee's

Applebee's slinging $1 mai tai cocktails all August long

Applebee's is using the month of August to help island cocktail fanatics stay cool.

The casual restaurant chain announced it is offering mai tai cocktails for $1 as the "August Neighborhood Drink of the Month."

According to Applebee's, the cocktail is served with its own twist: "a vibrant red and yellow layered tiki cocktail made of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime flavors" in a 10-ounce mug.

And, yes, the drink comes with a little umbrella.

Price and participation may vary by location.

Past $1 drinks from Applebee's include the Malibu Dollarmama, vodka raspberry lemonade, and Strawberry Dollaritas.
