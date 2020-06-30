Food & Drink

Blackbird Chicago closing permanently due to COVID-19: One Off Hospitality

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blackbird, one of Chicago's most beloved restaurants, is closing permanently after more than 20 years due to the coronavirus.

The West Loop restaurant has been closed since March in compliance with the stay at home orders. One Off Hospitality and the restaurant's leadership announced the permanent closure Monday.

"After 22 years of serving Chicago, we have made the very difficult decision to close our doors," a note on the restaurant's website said. "While our hearts are broken to see Blackbird's journey come to an end, we are humbled to have contributed in a small way to Chicago's incredible restaurant community for over two decades, serving as a place of warmth and hospitality while all along the way, building lifelong friendships with our team, guests and partners."

The owners thanked their staff for their "dedication, creativity and passion."

"While it's difficult to close this chapter, this isn't a true goodbye," they said in closing. "We are grateful to continue to serve our loyal guests across our collective of restaurants."
