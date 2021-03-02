Food & Drink

Chicago COVID: Indoor restaurant capacity increased to 50%, restrictions eased on fitness centers, bars

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is lifting more restrictions on businesses during the pandemic with increased capacity for indoor dining.

Restaurants can now increase capacity to 50% or 50 people effective immediately.

Two weeks ago, Chicago expanded indoor dining to 40% capacity for restaurants and officials said they would reassess after two weeks.

SEE ALSO | Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected to arrive in Chicago soon

"We have made incredible progress in recent weeks and months, and I thank our business community for their ongoing commitment to saving lives," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I am thrilled that we have reached 50% capacity, but I again call on all of our businesses and residents to double down on what works. We must remain diligent as we continue to move forward cautiously and responsibly."

In addition to restaurants,fitness centers will be able to hold classes of up to 20 people and movie theatres and other performance venues will be able to go to 50 percent capacity or as many as 50 people.

Additionally, bars and restaurants can stay open until 1 a.m. and alcohol sales from liquor stores and other establishments with a Package Goods license can now continue until 11 p.m.

United Center vaccine site update



Dr. Allison Arwady and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide details on how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at the United Center at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The United Center will open for apointments on March 10.

Illinois residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine from every part of the state can come to the site. Illinois seniors aged 65 and over will have exclusive access to appointments first, followed by all other eligible groups in the state's vaccination schedule.

Anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 shots could be given daily. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
