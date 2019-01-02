DIETS

Chipotle launches keto, paleo-friendly, high-protein 'Lifestyle Bowls'

EMBED </>More Videos

You can still eat Chipotle with your New Year's dieting resolutions, thanks to their new Lifestyle Bowls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SAN FRANCISCO --
You can still eat Chipotle with your New Year's dieting resolutions, thanks to their new Lifestyle Bowls.

The four new bowls cater to those on a keto, paleo, or high-protein diet, or to those simply seeking healthier dining options in general.

"Nobody wants to hear about your New Year's resolutions. And with our new menu shortcuts nobody will have to," the restaurant chain said in a tweet announcing the new menu options.

Here they are!

KETO SALAD BOWL
Braised and hand-shredded carnitas, red salsa, pasture-raised shredded cheese, and hand-mashed guacamole on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce.

PALEO SALAD BOWL
Braised and hand-shredded barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa, and hand-mashed guacamole on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce.

WHOLE30 SALAD BOWL
Braised and hand-shredded carnitas, grilled fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and hand-mashed guacamole on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce.

DOUBLE PROTEIN SALAD BOWL
A full serving of grilled adobo chicken and a second serving of grilled steak with black beans, red salsa, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and white rice.



Chipotle describes these new selections as, "ready-to-eat bowls that fit your lifestyle."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchipotlehealthy livinghealthy recipesfast food restauranthealthy youdietdietsdietingu.s. & worldconsumerrestaurantrestaurants
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DIETS
Low carb? Low fat? What the latest dieting studies tell us
Celebrity chef Judson Todd Allen shares his Spice Diet
High-fat Ketogenic diet may help with weight loss
STUDY: People who smell their food before they eat it gain more weight
More diets
FOOD & DRINK
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
Zeigler sausage products recalled over possible metal contamination
Heartland Café closes after 40 years in Rogers Park
Pops for Champagne shows how to spice up your New Year's Eve champagne toast
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
Alderman Munoz arrested for domestic violence incident, police say
Lincoln Park couple is 1st to be married in Cook County in 2019
Man devastated by quadruple murder: 'You took my life away'
Chicago's top 5 biggest snowstorms
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Chicago AccuWeather: Gradually clearing and cold
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 bullets needed to take down lion after deadly attack
Show More
Chicago Mayoral Race: 2 candidates nixed from ballot, others continue campaigning
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Dietitians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
US bishops to gather in Mundelein as clergy sex abuse outrage grows
More News