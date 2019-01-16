FOOD & DRINK

Alinea co-owner invites Clemson Tigers to Chicago for fine dining celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump personally paid for a spread of fast food to welcome college football champs Clemson. White House chefs are furloughed due to the shutdown.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The owner of some of Chicago's most exclusive fine-dining restaurants has invited the Clemson University football team to have a second celebratory dinner in Chicago.

Nick Kokonas, co-owner of Alinea, Next, the Aviary and Roister, extended the invitation to the Tigers following their visit to the White House on Monday, in which President Donald Trump served the team fast food to celebrate their national championship win.

"I could care less about college football. But I'm personally inviting the Clemson Tigers team and coaches to Chicago to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be," the restaurateur tweeted late Tuesday.



"I'm not joking," the tweet, which tagged the team, continued. "Someone let them know what The Alinea Group does. It'll be worth it."

Alinea Group's namesake restaurant, Alinea, has been named the best restaurant in the world at least five times. The Michelin 3-starred restaurant is known for innovative dishes and dining experiences like an edible balloon dessert.

"Nothing wrong with fast food from time to time. But when you knock off a national championship, it's time to teach our youth that there are experiences to strive for in life moving forward," Kokonas tweeted in response to Max Temkin, a Chicago native known for creating the popular game Cards Against Humanity and trolling President Trump, who said that he was not convinced that he's enjoyed any restaurant food more than a Big Mac. "Plus... in the white house? no."

Much of the Executive Residence staff, who are ordinarily responsible for catering such receptions, are either furloughed because of the government shutdown, now in its 26th day, or at home due to snowy weather in Washington, leaving Trump responsible for selecting the menu.

Hours before the team's visit on Monday, Trump told reporters, unprompted, that he would be serving "McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King's with some pizza."

"I think that would be their favorite food, so we'll see what happens," he added.

The display, which included boxes of Big Macs, chicken nuggets and Filet-O-Fish, was reportedly paid for by President Trump himself.

Standing behind a table brimming with fast food, Trump promoted the dinner for Clemson as "great American food."

"If it's American, I like it. It's all American stuff," he added, noting the smorgasbord of pizza, "300 hamburgers, many, many french fries -- all of our favorite foods."

The following day, Trump tweeted about the team's visit, claiming to have paid for more than 1,000 hamburgers that the team demolished "within one hour."


"Great guys and big eaters!" the president's tweet said in part.

Kokonas also offered to foot the bill at his celebratory dinner.



"You don't invite someone and then ask them to pay... that's something a classless person would do," Kokonas tweeted in response to someone asking for clarification on his offer. "And it'll cost a LOT more than $3k. I mean, that's not even the vintage champagne budget for those of age."

The Clemson Tigers have not publicly responded to Kokonas' invitation.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpfast food restaurantfootballcollege footballu.s. & worldgovernment shutdownChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Papa Murphy's shut down after store photos go viral
Invicto in Naperville is not your typical Mexican fast food joint
Costco offers 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with 20-year shelf life, sells out
Are these 5 trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
At least 3 Northbrook homes damaged by fire
City set to inspect R. Kelly's West Loop studio Wednesday
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Illinois parents to be sentenced in starvation death of 6-year-old boy
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
Woman ticketed for honking at officer
Toddler found dead in freezing temps after escaping home
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
Show More
Red Line service resumes at 9 stations after mechanical problem
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
Robbers steal man's jacket at gunpoint in Gold Coast
More News