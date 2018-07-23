FOOD & DRINK

Company offers discounts on imperfect-looking produce

Here's a cool way to avoid wasting food. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's a cool way to avoid wasting food. Imperfect Produce buys slightly damaged produce from Illinois farms, then offers it at a discount.

Imperfect's Quality Control Manager Nathan Sumner stopped by ABC7 to talk about fruits and veggies that are fresh, but funny looking.

The subscription delivery service just started delivering in the suburbs.

The company is hosting a rooftop event at the Chicago Marriott Magnificent Mile on July 26 to celebrate saving 2.6 million pounds of imperfect produce in Chicago since its initial launch last December.

For more information visit https://www.imperfectproduce.com.
