FOOD & DRINK

Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco is making some changes on the food court menu and customers are not pleased. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Costco is making some changes on the food court menu and customers are not pleased.

RELATED: Costco food court menu gets healthier items, Polish dog gone

It has removed the Polish dog from the menu at some of its locations. Some social media users have not taken it well, some begging for its return and others calling for a boycott of Costco.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:



You can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for $1.50.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcostcohot dogshamburgerburgersorganicshoppingconsumer concernsconsumerhot dog eatingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Chicago Brewhouse debuts on the Riverwalk
Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News