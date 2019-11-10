Food & Drink

Delightful Pastries serves up inspiration for your Thanksgiving dessert

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pies, cookies, cakes and everything in between.

Delightful Pastries bakery in Portage Park has it all!

The North West side bakery is hosting a pie making class just in time for Thanksgiving, so you can learn how to create your own delicious desserts.

Delightful Pastries owner Dobra Bielinski joined ABC7 with some of her tips for creating the perfect pie crust.

Name of event: Pie Making Class

Date: November 23, 2019

Hours: 12 p.m. -3 p.m.

Address: 5927 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago 60630

Admission: $75

For more information, visit their website delightfulpastries.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoportage parkholidaybakerythanksgivingbaking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man to appear in court for fatal shooting of uncle trying to protect niece from alleged assault
3 armed robbers in clown masks kick down apartment door in Jefferson Park
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way I-65 crash
Veterans Day 2019: Where to celebrate the nation's veterans around Chicago
3 men sought in robbery at Lawndale Pink Line station
Flood Watch in effect for Lake Michigan in Cook, Lake, Porter counties
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for snow Monday
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, evening snow Sunday
Cops help veteran walking 100 miles to doctor's appointment
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
Army captain killed in Boeing MAX 737 crash memorialized
Chicago Proud: Hunger Resource Network
More TOP STORIES News