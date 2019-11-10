CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pies, cookies, cakes and everything in between.
Delightful Pastries bakery in Portage Park has it all!
The North West side bakery is hosting a pie making class just in time for Thanksgiving, so you can learn how to create your own delicious desserts.
Delightful Pastries owner Dobra Bielinski joined ABC7 with some of her tips for creating the perfect pie crust.
Name of event: Pie Making Class
Date: November 23, 2019
Hours: 12 p.m. -3 p.m.
Address: 5927 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago 60630
Admission: $75
For more information, visit their website delightfulpastries.com.
Delightful Pastries serves up inspiration for your Thanksgiving dessert
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More