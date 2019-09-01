Southern suburb says goodbye to Duke's Drive-In after 4 decades

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- It's truly the end of an era as Duke's Drive-In in Bridgeview closes its doors.For 44 years, the diner has served up Italian beef sandwiches, hamburgers and shakes to customers in every kind of car and truck imaginable.The south suburban property on South Harlem Avenue has been sold to a developer.Duke's operating manager said he plans to open a new place nearby later this year.