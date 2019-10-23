CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ribbon cutting will take place at the Olive-Harvey College campus on the Far South Side Wednesday to celebrate a new permanent food pantry on campus.
It's the last of the seven city colleges to get a food pantry through a partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
The pantries were originally brought in as pop-up stands, but will now be a permanent addition at the City Colleges.
School officials said the pantries are in response to their students' need for food.
Olive-Harvey College is located at 10001 S Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago IL 606028.
To learn more about City Colleges of Chicago visit their website.
Permanent food pantry opening at Olive-Harvey College on Far South Side
CITY COLLEGES OF CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News