Permanent food pantry opening at Olive-Harvey College on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ribbon cutting will take place at the Olive-Harvey College campus on the Far South Side Wednesday to celebrate a new permanent food pantry on campus.It's the last of the seven city colleges to get a food pantry through a partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.The pantries were originally brought in as pop-up stands, but will now be a permanent addition at the City Colleges.School officials said the pantries are in response to their students' need for food.Olive-Harvey College is located at 10001 S Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago IL 606028.